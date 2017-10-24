1 killed, 2 hurt when vehicles overturn after collision on I-40 in Arkansas

One person was killed and two others were hurt Monday night when a collision on Interstate 40 in Franklin County sent two vehicles off the highway, where they overturned, authorities said.

It happened about 8:20 p.m. in the westbound lanes near mile marker 25, which is east of Mulberry.

Arkansas State Police reported that a 2005 Pontiac crossed from the fast lane into the slow lane and hit a 2017 GMC. Both vehicles veered off the interstate and overturned, according to a report.

The GMC driver, 68-year-old Gary Holden of Chouteau, Okla., suffered fatal injuries.

A passenger in that vehicle, 68-year-old Patsy Holden, also of Chouteau; and the driver of the Pontiac, 31-year-old David Thomason of Bradford, were both listed as being hurt, though the report didn't detail the extent of the injuries. At least one of them was taken to Sparks Health System in Fort Smith.

Conditions at the time were said to be cloudy and dry.

At least 405 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.