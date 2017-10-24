Home / Latest News /
2 years later, no signs of Little Rock woman who failed to return to grandparents' home
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
Two years ago today, an 18-year-old woman failed to return to her grandparents' home as promised.
The following day, Oct. 25, 2015, she called her older brother, sounding panicked and confused — the last time any family members heard from her.
Since then, Ebby Steppach's face has been plastered on billboards and fliers as her parents and friends plead with the world to return their daughter and companion to them.
While police maintain an open case file on her, hired private investigators have scoured her favorite places and retraced those last days over and over again.
On Sunday, reporter Ginny Monk reconstructs Ebby's last days among those who loved her and delves into what's known and what remains a mystery about one of the hundreds of individuals on the state's list of missing persons.
