At Arkansas cemetery, police open homicide case

HOT SPRINGS -- The body of a Hot Springs man was discovered in Greenwood Cemetery on Monday morning by a resident walking his dog, and the death is being investigated as a homicide, according to Hot Springs police.

The body of Corey Dion Richardson, 31, was found on a hillside to the east of the cemetery's main entrance at 701 Greenwood Ave., police said in a news release. Officers were notified of the body's discovery around 9:20 a.m.

Investigators and crime scene workers arrived to process the scene, and public access to the cemetery was blocked off.

Investigators could be seen securing the perimeter and possibly removing evidence from the scene.

"We don't know a lot about what happened as of right now, but once investigators work the scene, we should have at least an idea of what happened here," Cpl. Kirk Zaner said at the scene.

Zaner confirmed that blood was visible on the body.

No arrests had been made and no suspects had been identified as of Monday afternoon, the release said.

