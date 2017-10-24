Authorities link carjacking suspect to robberies of Arkansas cellphone store

An Arkansas teen who was sought in the armed carjacking of a woman outside a clothing store has been linked to two separate robberies of a cellphone business, authorities said Monday.

According to a news release from the Pine Bluff Police Department, 18-year-old Valintino Brasfield, who was previously wanted in an Oct. 11 carjacking, is also connected to two aggravated robberies at a MetroPCS store Oct. 11 and Oct. 4.

Police previously said Brasfield robbed a 21-year-old woman of her 2012 Nissan Sentra at gunpoint outside It's Fashions Metro Store on East Harding Avenue, Arkansas Online reported.

Brasfield's last known address reportedly is in the 500 block of East 40th Street in Pine Bluff.

He was last seen wearing dreadlocks but is also known to wear his hair in an afro style, the release stated.