Tuesday, October 24, 2017, 11:12 a.m.

Bill O'Reilly apologizes for saying sex allegations led to death of son of former Fox News colleague

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:39 a.m.

In this Oct. 1, 2015, file photo, Bill O'Reilly of the Fox News Channel program "The O'Reilly Factor," poses for photos in New York. The ousted Fox News Channel star launched an experimental video comeback with a daily online show.

NEW YORK — Bill O'Reilly has apologized for saying the death of his former Fox News colleague's son was related to sexual harassment allegations against the father.

O'Reilly said in a New York Times podcast Monday: "Eric Bolling's son is dead. He's dead because of allegations made — in my opinion and I know this to be true — against Mr. Bolling." Nineteen-year-old Eric Chase Bolling died Sept. 8 in Colorado.

Fox News announced hours earlier that it had parted ways with Eric Bolling, who was suspended in August after allegations he sent lewd photos to female co-workers.

Bolling told The Times that O'Reilly's comment was "beyond inappropriate." Bolling said his son's death "was in no way connected" to his parting from Fox News.

Bolling accepted O'Reilly's apology on Twitter. Fox News fired O'Reilly in April amid sexual misconduct allegations.

