Food: Tamales 101

On the kitchen table of Osmar Garcia’s home in Conway sits a bowl of pork tamales still in their corn husks, writes Sean Clancy.

“I hope you like them,” says Osmar’s mom, Tina, of Morrilton.

Clancy peels away the corn husk and takes a bite.

It’s divine. The masa exterior is light, soft and smooth, not gritty or mealy like some tamales. The pork is nicely seasoned and each bite makes me look forward to the next.

“We like them like that,” Garcia says. “But, normally, we make them more spicy.”

Tamales and Arkansas go together like, oh, a masa wrap and slow-cooked meat. Mexican migrant workers brought them to the cotton fields of the Arkansas and Mississippi Deltas in the early part of the 20th century and their fellow farmhands took note. They were portable, stayed warm and made for a hearty noontime repast.

