Russian radio host stabbed in throat

MOSCOW -- A well-known journalist for Russia's top independent radio station was stabbed in the throat Monday by an attacker who burst into her studio -- the latest in a string of attacks on journalists and opposition activists in Moscow.

The assailant broke into the Ekho Moskvy offices and stabbed deputy editor Tatyana Felgenhauer, editor-in-chief Alexei Venediktov said. She is best known for co-hosting a popular morning radio show and also serves as deputy editor.

Felgenhauer, 32, underwent surgery at a hospital and was put in a medically induced coma as doctors determine the best course of treatment, he said.

The attacker, after being apprehended, told investigators he had been in "telepathic contact with Felgenhauer" for five years.

The station said the attack was premeditated. To get into the building, the assailant sprayed gas in the face of a security guard at the entrance on the ground floor then went up to the 14th floor, where the station's studios are.

While Ekho Moskvy is majority-owned by a media arm of the state-controlled Gazprom natural gas giant, its programs have often been critical of the government, irking many in Russian political and business circles. Its hosts and journalists have previously reported death threats.

U.S. apologizes to Indonesian general

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- A U.S. diplomat apologized to Indonesia's government Monday after the top Indonesian general was prevented from traveling to Washington, but a Jakarta official said the country expected a complete explanation.

Erin McKee, deputy U.S. ambassador to Indonesia, did not explain why Gen. Gatot Nurmantyo was prevented from boarding a flight to the United States but said the matter had been resolved.

In Washington, Department of Homeland Security spokesman Dave Lapan said Nurmantyo was unable to board his flight due to delays arising from "U.S. security protocols." The issue with his boarding approval was quickly resolved by U.S. authorities, and he was rebooked on another flight but chose not to travel.

McKee met Monday with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and said she apologized. U.S. Ambassador Joseph Donovan also offered an apology, according to a statement Sunday from the embassy. He is currently visiting a remote part of Indonesia.

Relations between the U.S and Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim nation, are generally friendly. Indonesia's military has a checkered human-rights record, but Nurmantyo has not been accused of rights abuses.

Syrian civilians slain during ISIS retreat

BEIRUT -- The bodies of at least 67 Syrian civilians, many summarily killed by the Islamic State group, have been discovered in a central town in Syria that government forces retook from the extremists over the weekend, the Syrian government and activists said Monday.

A senior Syrian official described the attack as a "shocking massacre," saying the search for and documentation of those killed in the town of Qaryatayn is still underway, and the number of bodies was likely to climb.

Some were shot in the street as Islamic State militants retreated from the town because they were suspected of working with the government, according to activists. At least 35 had been shot dead, their bodies dumped in a shaft.

The militants have been retreating across northern and eastern Syria, days after having been defeated in Raqqa, the one-time capital of the group's declared caliphate. The killings raise the specter of more revenge attacks by the group while it fights to hang on to its last strongholds in Syria.

Missing Gaza Strip smugglers found

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip -- Gaza's Hamas-run Interior Ministry said three Palestinian smugglers who were believed to have been kidnapped in a tunnel along the Egyptian border have returned home.

The ministry said earlier Monday that the men had "disappeared" from a tunnel. Militants from the Islamic State group's local affiliate in neighboring Egypt were suspected.

Later Monday, the ministry said the three men had been located and were back in Gaza. It gave no additional details.

The incident is potentially embarrassing to Hamas, which this month said it had built a buffer zone along the border to refute Egyptian accusations that Hamas has been aiding Islamic State militants.

-- COMPILED BY DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE STAFF FROM WIRE REPORTS

A Section on 10/24/2017