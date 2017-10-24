LITTLE ROCK TV NEWS: Noon anchor joining station's morning team; ABC affiliate adds new reporter

Recent shifts in the Little Rock TV news business include a noontime anchor joining her station’s morning team and a new face appearing on the ABC affiliate in Arkansas' capital city.

Amanda Jaeger, who currently anchors the noon broadcast on CBS affiliate KTHV-TV, will also now appear on the station’s 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. shows, she wrote Tuesday on Twitter.

“Can’t wait to wake up with you,” Jaeger said.

Jaeger, who competed at the Miss America pageant as Miss Kansas 2014, previously worked at CBS station KWCH-TV in Wichita, Kan., as a traffic reporter and later an anchor.

Over at ABC affiliate KATV-TV, a new reporter has signed on.

The station's news director, Nick Genty, wrote on Twitter on Friday that Stephanie Bennett would be joining the station “soon.”

Bennett previously worked at CBS affiliate KOSA-TV in Odessa, Texas, according to her social media accounts.