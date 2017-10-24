Police: Months after crash leads to death of pregnant driver's child, Arkansan arrested on homicide charge

Police say they arrested a man Monday on a negligent homicide charge after a North Little Rock crash in January involving a pregnant driver left her child dead.

Sarah Wadsworth, 24, of Scott told police that she was traveling east on U.S. 165 near Arkansas 391 in a black Nissan Versa on Jan. 24 when she noticed a westbound vehicle crossing into oncoming traffic.

Wadsworth tried to avoid the white GMC Yukon, driven by 34-year-old William Sellers of Conway, a North Little Rock Police Department report states. Both vehicles reportedly sustained major damage.

Police say Wadsworth, who was “several months pregnant,” was transported by helicopter to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock. She had suffered a possible broken right femur and several lacerations to her head and body, authorities noted.

In a separate report, authorities said they were notified from the Pulaski County coroner’s office that Wadsworth’s child died Feb. 1 at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock during an emergency cesarean section delivery.

Sellers sustained minor cuts and complained of severe pain to his right leg, police said. He was also reportedly taken to UAMS Medical Center.

A passenger in Sellers’ vehicle sustained several lacerations to the right side of his body and right arm, the report noted. He was taken to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Sellers, who also faces a charge of third-degree battery in the crash, remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Tuesday afternoon in lieu of $250,000 bond, records show.

He has a court appearance set for Wednesday.