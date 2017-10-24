Pence memorializes '83 bombing victims

WASHINGTON -- Vice President Mike Pence on Monday honored the memory of 241 U.S. service members killed in the 1983 Marine barracks bombing in Beirut, calling the three-decade-old attack in Lebanon the "opening salvo" in the war against terrorism.

Pence and White House National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster paid tribute to the service members, including 220 Marines, on the anniversary of the deadly truck bombing during President Ronald Reagan's first term. He also recalled the 58 French paratroopers who died when a second attacker struck their installation in Beirut.

"The Beirut barracks bombing was the opening salvo in a war that we have waged ever since -- the global war on terror. It's a conflict that has taken American troops across the wider world -- from Lebanon to Libya, from Nigeria to Afghanistan, from Somalia to Iraq, and many other battlefields in between," he said.

The ceremony and parade at the Marine Barracks in Washington was attended by retired Lt. Col. Larry Gerlach, the commander of the battalion landing team who survived the bombing, and families of service members who were killed.

Mexican's trial in pier shooting starts

SAN FRANCISCO -- A Mexican who fatally shot a woman on a San Francisco pier fired the gun on purpose, a prosecutor said Monday in her opening statement at his trial.

Defendant Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, 54, has acknowledged shooting Kate Steinle in the back while she was walking with her father on the pier in 2015. Garcia Zarate is charged with second-degree murder, which could result in a sentence of 15 years to life in prison if he is convicted.

Garcia Zarate has said the shooting was accidental and that he was handling a handgun he found wrapped in a T-shirt under a bench on the pier when it accidentally fired.

But Deputy District Attorney Diana Garcia showed the gun to the jury and said a ballistics expert will testify that the only way to fire it is to pull the trigger.

The shooting touched off a political furor during last year's presidential race, with President Donald Trump citing Steinle's death as a reason to toughen U.S. immigration policies. Garcia Zarate had been deported five times and was homeless in San Francisco when he shot the 32-year-old Steinle.

Wine country fires' building toll at 8,400

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- The wine country wildfires destroyed at least 8,400 homes and other buildings, authorities said Monday, a significant increase in the already staggering property loss.

Efforts continued by firefighters to gain control of the fires and by searchers looking for more victims. The death toll as of Monday remained at 42, making the fire series the deadliest in California history. The estimate of structure losses jumped from 7,700 reported over the weekend.

Officials said 5,000 firefighters remain on the lines, battling 10 different fires across Northern California.

About 100,000 people were displaced by the fires, and some evacuees are wondering whether they can stay in the region for the long term.

Also Monday, forecasts called for triple-digit heat and another round of powerful winds in Southern California. The wind, gusting faster than 50 mph, played a central part in the ferocity of the wildfires in Northern California this month. That prompted red flag warnings -- the highest alert -- to be issued from Santa Barbara to San Diego.

Oklahoma GOP leaders unveil budget deal

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Gov. Mary Fallin and Republican legislative leaders announced a deal Monday to shore up the state budget and raise pay for teachers and some state workers with a series of tax increases, but it's unclear whether the plan will have enough support to pass.

Flanked by about a dozen state House and Senate Republicans, Fallin outlined some of the pact's details, including a $1.50-per-pack cigarette tax, a 6-cents-per-gallon fuel tax and a tax increase on alcoholic beverages. The proposal also calls for restoring the earned income tax credit claimed by hundreds of thousands of low-income Oklahomans and giving teachers a $3,000 pay raise, effective in August 2018. Some state workers also would receive a $1,000 pay raise.

