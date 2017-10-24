North Little Rock woman accused of breaking into church, damaging police interview room

A 39-year-old woman is accused of using a brick to break a church window, then damaging a North Little Rock Police Department interview room, authorities said.

North Little Rock resident Jennifer Moore was arrested about 1:45 p.m. after telling officers she broke into Amboy United Methodist Church at 311 E. Military Drive, used a brick to break a window and entered through the hole, according to a police report.

After being interviewed at the North Little Rock police station, Moore "intentionally caused damage" to the interview room, the report states. The damage reportedly amounted to a misdemeanor charge.

Moore was being held at the Pulaski County jail on charges of commercial burglary and criminal mischief in lieu of $10,000 bond as of midday Tuesday, records show.