North Little Rock woman accused of breaking into church, damaging police interview room
This article was published today at 12:47 p.m.
A 39-year-old woman is accused of using a brick to break a church window, then damaging a North Little Rock Police Department interview room, authorities said.
North Little Rock resident Jennifer Moore was arrested about 1:45 p.m. after telling officers she broke into Amboy United Methodist Church at 311 E. Military Drive, used a brick to break a window and entered through the hole, according to a police report.
After being interviewed at the North Little Rock police station, Moore "intentionally caused damage" to the interview room, the report states. The damage reportedly amounted to a misdemeanor charge.
Moore was being held at the Pulaski County jail on charges of commercial burglary and criminal mischief in lieu of $10,000 bond as of midday Tuesday, records show.
