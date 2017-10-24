Man fatally shot in Little Rock; killing is city's 49th homicide of year

Authorities in Little Rock are investigating a fatal shooting early Tuesday morning.

The Little Rock Police Department said one person was killed around 2 a.m. at 16th and Woodrow streets.

Dispatch records show police were called to that area just before 1:50 a.m. to investigate a disturbance with a weapon.

An agency spokesman said the victim is an adult male and that no arrest has been made.

The killing is the 49th of the year in Little Rock.

Additional details weren't immediately released, but officials scheduled a news conference on the homicide for 10:30 a.m. Check back for updates.