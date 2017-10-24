Man robbed of jeans, shoes, beaten with brass knuckles behind Little Rock hotel, police say

A man was robbed and beaten with brass knuckles Monday morning behind a Little Rock hotel, authorities said.

Officers responded about 9 a.m. to Masters Inn at 707 Interstate 30, where they found a 27-year-old man with swelling around his mouth and small lacerations to his lips, according to a police report.

The victim told police that he had been walking behind the hotel when two people wearing all black jumped on him from behind, robbing him of his wallet containing $50, his Nike shoes and his jeans, the report said.

According to the report, one of the robbers hit the 27-year-old in the face with brass knuckles during the struggle. Both assailants reportedly fled east on foot.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.