Tuesday, October 24, 2017, 11:11 a.m.

Trial date set for Arkansas pair in rat-bitten baby case

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 9:04 a.m.

erica-shryock-19-left-and-charles-elliott-18-both-of-magnolia

PHOTO BY COLUMBIA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Erica Shryock, 19, (left) and Charles Elliott, 18, both of Magnolia

MAGNOLIA — A trial date has been set for a southwest Arkansas couple who are charged with allowing their 2-week old daughter to be bitten by rats.

The Magnolia Banner-News reports that 19-year-old Charles Elliott and 18-year-old Erica Shryock are to be tried Jan. 24-25 in Columbia County Circuit Court.

The two face charges of permitting child abuse and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Defense attorney Joseph Churchwell says the pair have declined an undisclosed plea bargain offered by prosecutors.

Churchwell has filed an intent to use a defense of mental disease or defect.

A mental evaluation of the pair says both suffer mental illness, but are competent to stand trial.

