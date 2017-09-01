2 people die in separate road wrecks

Two people died Thursday in separate crashes on rain-soaked roads in Union County, according to preliminary reports from Arkansas State Police.

A 21-year-old man died after his pickup collided head-on with a truck on U.S. 167 south of El Dorado, state police said.

A 2010 Ford F-150 driven by Calen Summerville of Junction City was heading south around 5:55 a.m. when it crossed into the northbound lane and struck a 2014 Kenworth head-on, police said.

Summerville was pronounced dead at the scene. The Kenworth's driver, 53-year-old Malcolm Braggs of Ruston, La., was reportedly hospitalized for his injuries.

Earlier Thursday, a minor died after he lost control of a vehicle, causing it to leave the road and strike a tree, state police said.

The wreck happened just after midnight Wednesday as the male driver, whose name and age were not listed, was driving a 2006 Ford west on U.S. 82 in Union County, according to a state police report.

The vehicle veered off the highway and hit a nearby tree, according to the report.

It was rainy and roads were wet at the time of both wrecks, state police said.

Metro on 09/01/2017