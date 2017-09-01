Razorbacks off to running start

Arkansas Razorbacks Coach Bret Bielema said during training camp that he considered tailbacks Devwah Whaley, David Williams and Chase Hayden to be 1A, 1B and 1C on the depth chart.

It was just one game -- and it was against a Football Championship Subdivision team -- but that tailback rotation looked like it's going to work out for the Razorbacks in a 49-7 victory over Florida A&M on Thursday night at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Hayden, a true freshman from Memphis, had an impressive college debut as he rushed 14 times for a team-high 120 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown run that put the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville ahead 35-0 in the third quarter.

"As soon as he came to campus, the ability that he has to learn the game and understand the way that we play here was quick," Bielema said. "You could see right away he was going to have an impact. We knew we were going to play him.

"I thought he was a little loose with the ball when he first started repping, but he's really concentrated on ball security."

Hayden showed his speed and shiftiness with runs of 17, 14, 13 and 10 yards.

"As you can see, he makes a lot of things happen in a short amount of space," Bielema said. "He's very dynamic."

Hayden became the first Arkansas freshman to rush for 100 or more yards in a season opener since Alex Collins had 21 carries for 131 yards in the Razorbacks' 34-14 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette in 2013.

"It was a good feeling," Hayden said. "The O-line did a great job. They pretty much opened a hole up every single play.

"Getting a lot of carries early on gives you a lot of confidence that the coaches believe in you."

Hayden said he surprised himself, but his teammates didn't share that view.

"I thought Chase did what he's been doing all fall camp for us," Arkansas senior quarterback Austin Allen said. "Hitting the hole hard and making guys miss, making cuts.

"First game for him and over 100 yards is pretty special."

Williams said he expected Hayden to play well.

"It was expected," Williams said. "I knew what he was capable of doing. He'd been making plays all summer, so his game wasn't surprising to me."

Whaley, a sophomore from Beaumont, Texas, making his first start for Arkansas, rushed 12 times for 60 yards. His 5-yard touchdown run in the first quarter put the Razorbacks ahead 7-0.

But Whaley's most impressive play didn't come when he ran the ball. He picked up a blitzing Florida A&M player to give Allen time to throw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Deon Stewart for a 14-0 lead in the second quarter.

Williams, a fifth-year senior graduate transfer from South Carolina, had 7 carries for 23 yards, including touchdown runs of 4 and 1 yards. He also caught two passes for 48 yards.

"I think it's great giving us all an opportunity to play," Williams said. "Normally you've got one running back to play, but having all of us keeps everybody fresh and being able to make plays."

The Razorbacks' three-man tailback rotation comes a season after Rawleigh Williams rushed for 1,360 yards as a sophomore, but he was forced to give up football after suffering a second serious neck injury at the end of spring practice.

Bielema said he wanted to get Hayden a lot of carries in the opener because Whaley and Williams already have SEC experience.

"It was important for us to rep him," Bielema said. "That's why we kept him in there a little bit longer."

Hayden said he felt anxious when he first got into the game, but he quickly settled in.

"I didn't really know what to expect," Hayden said. "I came into the game nervous, but my teammates helped bring me along.

"They've all been so encouraging to me. I really appreciate it."

Sports on 09/01/2017