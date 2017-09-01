Arkansas 49, Florida A&M 7

1st Quarter

ARKANSAS 7, FLORIDA A&M 0

Devwah Whaley ran for 12 yards on Arkansas’ first snap, but the Hogs punted after three more plays. Randy Ramsey posted a third-down sack of Vincent Jefferies. Arkansas drove to the Rattlers’ 45, where Austin Allen was pressured and intercepted by Terry Jefferson on third down. De’Jon Harris had consecutive unassisted tackles for the Hogs. Chase Hayden rushed four times for 30 yards and Austin Cantrell caught an 11-yard scramble pass from Allen on third down to set up Whaley’s 5-yard touchdown run. The Rattlers’ Elijah Casey had holding and unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on the kickoff. Two runs by Ricky Henrilius led to Florida A&M’s first first down at its 19 before the Rattlers punted.

2nd Quarter

ARKANSAS 21, FLORIDA A&M 0

Austin Allen threw awry on a third-and-3 slant at the Florida A&M 43. Blake Johnson’s pooch punt was downed at the 1 after Kevin Richardson tossed to Henre Toliver. The Rattlers notched a first down and got to their 16 before punting. Chase Hayden had a 17-yard run and Jonathan Nance added a 15-yard catch, then the Razorbacks beat a blitz on Allen’s 16-yard scoring throw to Deon Stewart. T.J. Smith and Austin Capps stuffed Ricky Henrilius on third and 1. Jordan Jones had two touches for 17 yards, then David Williams ran for 12, 3 and 4 yards, the last a touchdown. Arkansas forced a 3 and out with 42 seconds remaining but David Richardson sacked Allen on first down and the Hogs let the clock run out.

3rd Quarter

ARKANSAS 35, FLORIDA A&M 0

Dwayne Eugene logged a 10-yard sack, then Gabe Richardson smacked ball carrier Hans Supre, forcing a

fumble that Henre Toliver scooped up and returned 18 yards for a touchdown. Jake Hall sacked Vincent Jefferies to douse a series. Chase Hayden had 4 carries for 37 yards, scoring from the 5 by reaching over the pile at the goal line. Jefferies completed a 23-yard pass to Brandon Norwood to convert a third and 10, then Kareem Smith caught a 10-yard pass on fourth and 6. Florida A&M reached the Hogs’ 27 before a holding call blunted the sequence. T.J. Hammonds had a 12-yard run and Jarrod Barnes caught a 26-yard pass on third down as the Hogs drove to the A&M 1 to end the quarter.

4th Quarter

ARKANSAS 49, FLORIDA A&M 0

David Williams scored from the 1 on the first snap of the quarter. The Rattlers launched a lengthy clock-eating drive that featured two fourth-down conversions, including Brandon Norwood’s diving 11-yard catch on fourth and 10. The 15-play march consumed 6:34 and ended on Norwood’s 7-yard touchdown catch. Redshirt freshman Cole Kelley made his collegiate debut and led a 10-play, 75-yard drive highlighted by his 37-yard screen pass to Williams on third and 18. Cheyenne O’Grady capped the series with a 7-yard touchdown catch on a tight end screen. The Rattlers could not move the ball behind Tahj Tolbert and punted away. Ty Storey executed two kneel downs to cap the game.