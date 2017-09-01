Home / Latest News /
Arkansas man accused of pulling gun at truck stop
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 9:28 a.m.
An Arkansas man was arrested Thursday after he pulled a gun at a Little Rock truck stop, authorities said.
Jerry Michael Oneal, 52, of Lockesburg was arrested at the Love's Travel Stop at 11700 Interstate 30 around 7:45 p.m., according to a police report.
Oneal had been involved in a fight with another person before he pulled a handgun on the victim, police said. He was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault, a felony.
Oneal was booked into Pulaski County jail without bail.
A court date was scheduled for Friday morning.
