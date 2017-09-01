Arkansas man accused of pulling gun at truck stop

An Arkansas man was arrested Thursday after he pulled a gun at a Little Rock truck stop, authorities said.

Jerry Michael Oneal, 52, of Lockesburg was arrested at the Love's Travel Stop at 11700 Interstate 30 around 7:45 p.m., according to a police report.

Oneal had been involved in a fight with another person before he pulled a handgun on the victim, police said. He was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault, a felony.

Oneal was booked into Pulaski County jail without bail.

A court date was scheduled for Friday morning.