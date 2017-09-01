Subscribe Register Login
Friday, September 01, 2017, 11:33 a.m.

Arkansas man accused of pulling gun at truck stop

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 9:28 a.m.

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Jerry Oneal, 52, of Little Rock

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


An Arkansas man was arrested Thursday after he pulled a gun at a Little Rock truck stop, authorities said.

Jerry Michael Oneal, 52, of Lockesburg was arrested at the Love's Travel Stop at 11700 Interstate 30 around 7:45 p.m., according to a police report.

Oneal had been involved in a fight with another person before he pulled a handgun on the victim, police said. He was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault, a felony.

Oneal was booked into Pulaski County jail without bail.

A court date was scheduled for Friday morning.

