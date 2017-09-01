Arkansas man arrested on 100 counts of child pornography, authorities say

An Arkansas man has been arrested on 100 counts related to child pornography, according to police.

Paul Benjamin Merritt, 30, of Hot Springs was arrested after the Hot Springs Police Department and and the FBI served a warrant at 948 Whittington Ave. in Hot Springs, according to a news release.

That is the listed address for Pleasant Ridge Apartments.

While serving the warrant around 6 a.m. Friday, officers encountered Merritt, police said.

Merritt remained at the Garland County jail as of Friday afternoon without bail, records show.