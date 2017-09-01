Home / Latest News /
Arkansas man wins $350,000 off $10 lottery ticket
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 3:20 p.m.
An Arkansas man bought a $350,000-winning lottery ticket from a North Little Rock gas station, according to a news release from the state lottery.
Paul Pilcher claimed his prize Friday. Lottery officials said he bought the $10 Jumbo Bucks Bonus instant ticket at the Shell gas station 4800 MacArthur Drive.
The gas station will receive a 1 percent commission, or $3,500, for selling the winner, the release states.
Pilcher, who is from Roland, told lottery officials that he will use the money to pay off his house and save for retirement.
