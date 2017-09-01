Arkansas man wins $350,000 off $10 lottery ticket

An Arkansas man bought a $350,000-winning lottery ticket from a North Little Rock gas station, according to a news release from the state lottery.

Paul Pilcher claimed his prize Friday. Lottery officials said he bought the $10 Jumbo Bucks Bonus instant ticket at the Shell gas station 4800 MacArthur Drive.

The gas station will receive a 1 percent commission, or $3,500, for selling the winner, the release states.

Pilcher, who is from Roland, told lottery officials that he will use the money to pay off his house and save for retirement.