Friday, September 01, 2017, 4:31 p.m.

Arkansas man wins $350,000 off $10 lottery ticket

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 3:20 p.m.

paul-pilcher-collected-his-prize-friday-after-buying-a-winning-lottery-ticket-at-a-shell-gas-station

PHOTO BY ARKANSAS SCHOLARSHIP LOTTERY

Paul Pilcher collected his prize Friday, after buying a winning lottery ticket at a Shell gas station.


An Arkansas man bought a $350,000-winning lottery ticket from a North Little Rock gas station, according to a news release from the state lottery.

Paul Pilcher claimed his prize Friday. Lottery officials said he bought the $10 Jumbo Bucks Bonus instant ticket at the Shell gas station 4800 MacArthur Drive.

The gas station will receive a 1 percent commission, or $3,500, for selling the winner, the release states.

Pilcher, who is from Roland, told lottery officials that he will use the money to pay off his house and save for retirement.

