Arkansas man dies after scooter veers off state highway, hits tree
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 6:43 a.m.
A 63-year-old man was killed after his scooter drove off a state highway and into a tree Thursday afternoon in Sebastian County, state police said.
It happened around 2:05 p.m. outside of Midland, according to an Arkansas State Police report. Phillip Walker of Midland was riding a Honda scooter east on Arkansas 252 when it went off the road and crashed into a tree, police said.
Walker suffered fatal injuries. No one else was hurt in the wreck.
Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time.
At least 326 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.
