Down to last out, Travs prevail

Dario Pizzano hit a two-run home run with two outs in the top of the ninth to lift the Arkansas Travelers to a 4-3 victory over the Springfield Cardinals before an announced crowd of 6,467 at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

After Nelson Ward popped out to open the ninth, Chuck Taylor walked and Chris Mariscal struck out. Pizzano then took a 2-1 delivery from Landon Beck over the right-field wall to put the Travs on top.

Darin Gillies replaced Ashur Tolliver in the ninth and worked out of a situation with two on and none out to get his third save of the season. Jacob Wilson walked to lead off the inning, then Eliezer Alvarez singled through the hole at shortstop to move pinch runner Darren Seferina to second. Andrew Knizner then grounded into a double play, and Bruce Caldwell struck out to end the game.

Pizzano had a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh to score Willie Argo to tie the game at 2-2. The Cardinals took the lead in the bottom of the seventh when Jon Nogowski singled in Alvarez with two outs.

Tolliver (1-0) pitched 1⅔ innings in relief to get the victory. Beck (1-3) pitched the last two innings to take the loss for the Cardinals.

Pizzano led the Travelers by going 2 for 4 with 3 RBI.

Sports on 09/01/2017