Football: Friday's Matchups

Class 7A

Fayetteville at Blue Springs, Mo.

Peve Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Fayetteville 0-0; Blue Springs 2-0

ON THE AIR KQSM-FM-92.1; Video streaming at NFHSnetwork.com

BETWEEN THE LINES Blue Springs won its first two games by a combined score of 62-13 and is coming off a 19-6 win over Lee's Summitt (Mo.) West last Friday. ... Fayetteville is playing its season opener and first game under coach Billy Dawson, who guided Russellville to the 6A state title in 2016. ... Last season, Fayetteville edged the Wildcats 26-21 on its way to a second straight Class 7A state championship, while Blue Springs reached its state championship game. ... The Wildcats, who return 16 starters from last season, received all 15 first-place votes in the latest statewide media poll for Class 6, Missouri's largest classification. ... Blue Springs' defense is led by four-star defensive end Daniel Parker, Jr., who recently pledged to the University of Missouri. Offensively, Michael Warmack and Cade Musser have combined for nearly 200 rushing yards per game. ... Fayetteville's offense is led by Darius Bowers, who'll make his first varsity start at quarterback. His top target is Kris Mulinga, who had 10 catches for 211 yards and three touchdowns in a preseason scrimmage.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Fayetteville -- QB Darius Bowers (Jr., 6-2, 190), WR Cody Gray (Sr., 6-0, 170), WR Kris Mulinga (Sr., 6-2, 180), DE Dotson Schaefer (Sr., 6-4, 240), DT Keondre Conley (Jr., 6-3, 245); Blue Springs -- RB Michael Warmack (Sr., 5-7, 175), RB Cade Musser (Jr., 5-9, 170), QB Chase Donohoe (Sr., 5-11, 170), DE Daniel Parker Jr. (Sr., 6-4, 245).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Fayetteville is No. 3 in Class 7A

HOOTEN'S LINE Fayetteville by 1

OUR TAKE Fayetteville 28, Blue Springs 27

-- Mike Capshaw • @NWACappy

Rogers Heritage vs. Little Rock Central

At Little Rock Christian's Warrior Field

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Season opener for both teams

ON THE AIR KHEL FM-97.3

BETWEEN THE LINES Coach Tony Travis begins his second season at Heritage, after guiding the War Eagles to a 1-9 season a year ago. ... The game was moved to Little Rock Christian's Warrior Field because the new Quigley Stadium turf was not yet finished by game time. ... Central coach Ellis "Scooter" Register is entering his 43rd season as a head coach. ... Central quarterback Jacob Howard threw for 1,355 yards along with 13 touchdowns last season, after transferring from Episcopal Collegiate. ... The Tigers defeated Heritage 31-14 in the season opener a year ago. ... Heritage running back Dylan Qualls rushed for a team-high 866 yards last season. ... Senior quarterback Trey Kitterman threw for 1,139 yards and ran for 359 last season and accounted for 14 touchdowns for the War Eagles. ... Zach Gall caught 22 passes for a team-best 512 yards and five touchdowns last season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Heritage -- QB Trey Kitterman (Sr., 6-1, 226), RB/LB Dylan Qualls (Sr., 6-0, 191), WR Jay De La Rosa (Sr., 5-8, 140), TB/CB Ty Graser (Jr., 5-6, 150), WR Zach Gall (Sr., 5-10, 1740); DE Jheovany Hernandez (Sr., 5-11, 192); Central -- QB Jacob Howard (Sr., 6-2, 180), WR Donald Richardson (Sr., 6-1, 175), LB Tanner Barrett (Sr., 5-11, 205).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Rogers Heritage is No. 13 in Class 7A; Little Rock Central is No. 15.

HOOTEN'S LINE Little Rock Central by 1.

OUR TAKE Little Rock Central 21, Rogers Heritage 14.

-- Paul Boyd • @NWAPaulB

Rogers High at Siloam Springs

Panther Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Season opener for both teams

ON THE AIR KURM-AM 790; www.siloamspringstv.com

BETWEEN THE LINES The second season begins under coach Mike Loyd, after he guided Rogers High to the playoffs last season. ...The Mounties return seven starters (3 offense, 4 defense) from last year's team that whipped Siloam Springs 45-9. ... Sophomore QB Hunter Loyd brings a strong run/pass option for Rogers High. ... Seniors Collin McWhorter and A-Ron Jones give the Mounties a back with quickness another with power. ... Senior wide receiver Hunter Hawkins caught 51 passes a year ago for 529 yards and two TDs. ... Senior Dusty Schureman is Rogers' lone returnee on the offensive line. ... Junior Landon "L.T. Ellis takes over the controls of the Panthers' offense. Ellis completed 12 of 22 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns in Siloam Springs' two-quarter scrimmage against Pea Ridge. ... Junior running back Kaiden Thrailkill (shoulder) should be good to go for the Panthers after sitting out the two-quarter scrimmage against Pea Ridge. ... Friday's game between the Panthers and Mounties will be the sixth game between the two schools in the last six years, including the last four season openers. Rogers and Siloam Springs are not going to play next season, according to Panthers coach Bryan Ross.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Rogers -- QB Hunter Loyd (Soph., 6-3, 195), RB Colin McWhorter (Sr., 5-11, 175), WR Hunter Hawkins (Sr., 5-11, 190), DL/RB A-ron Jones (Sr., 6-1, 235), OL Dusty Schureman (Sr., 6-2, 243) ; Siloam Springs -- QB Landon Ellis (Jr., 5-10, 157), RB Kaiden Thrailkill (Jr., 5-10, 186), WR Luke Gumm (Sr., 5-6, 136), OL/DL Isaac Knudsen (Sr., 6-2, 237), LB Chase Chandler (Jr., 5-9, 199), WR/S Marquan Sorrells (Sr., 6-1, 175).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Rogers High is No. 14 in Class 7A; Siloam Springs is No. 14 in Class 6A.

HOOTEN'S LINE Rogers High by 21.

OUR TAKE Rogers High 28, Siloam Springs 10.

-- Paul Boyd • @NWAPaulB; Graham Thomas • @NWAGraham

Springdale Har-Ber at Fort Smith Southside

Jim Rowland Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Season opener for both teams

ON THE AIR Springdale Public Schools livestream

BETWEEN THE LINES No team has faced Har-Ber more often than Southside since the Wildcats' program began in 2006 (15 games). ... Har-Ber has won the last three meetings by at least 30 points and leads the overall series 8-7. The teams have met four times in the state playoffs, most recently in 2015, and nine games have been decided by eight points or less -- one in overtime. ... Wildcats RB Payton Copher needs 22 rushing yards to reach 1,000 for his career. RB Logan Collins ran for 136 yards and 2 TD against the Mavericks last fall. ... Har-Ber's defense forced five turnovers and held Southside to 70 yards of offense in a 47-0 win to open the 2016 season. DB Brock Pounders reurned an interception for a TD on Southside's first play from scrimmage. ... Har-Ber lost LB Oliver Nasilai this summer, but four all-state performers are back on defense. ... The Wildcats will be without offensive linemen Grant Rothrock (ACL, out for the season) and Callen Cleveland (concussion).

PLAYERS TO WATCH Har-Ber -- QB Grant Allen (Jr., 6-1, 180), RB Payton Copher (Sr., 6-1, 190), RB Logan Collins (Sr., 5-11, 190), DL Alejandro Ramirez (Sr., 6-2, 290), Blaze Brothers (Sr., 5-8, 160); Southside -- QB Taye Gatewood (Jr., 5-11, 205), WR Dylan Wyatt (Sr., 5-8, 165), LB Darrin Davenport (Jr., 6-2, 225).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Har-Ber is No. 1 in 7A; Southside is No. 9

HOOTEN'S LINE Har-Ber by 13

OUR TAKE Har-Ber 31, Southside 10

-- Scottie Bordelon • @NWAScottie

Conway at Springdale High

Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Season opener for both teams

ON THE AIR Springdale Public Schools livestream

BETWEEN THE LINES The 2017 opener will mark the third time in as many years Springdale has faced Conway. Springdale kicked off last season with a 37-30 win on the Wampus Cats' home field. ... QB Layne Hutchins threw for 3 TD in the win. Defensively, Springdale intercepted three passes, and DL Isaiah Nichols finished with four tackles, two for loss, and a blocked FG. ... Alex Thompson proved capable at WR with three 100-yard games as a junior. Kamond Robison finished with a career-high seven receptions for 164 yards and a TD at Bryant to close last season. ... Injuries plagued Conway in 2016 as it slid to 4-8 last fall. ... RB Michael George returns after rushing for a team-high 643 yards and 3 TD. ... Conway graduated two all-conference performers on defense, but DB Will Kennedy anchors the secondary. ... This marks the first home opener for Springdale of the Zak Clark era. The Red'Dogs are looking for their first win in a home opener since 2012.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Springdale -- QB Layne Hutchins (Sr., 6-0, 180), WR Alex Thompson (Sr., 5-10, 175), WR Kamond Robinson (Sr., 5-10, 165), DL Isaiah Nichols (Sr., 6-4, 275), LB Mason Hutchins (Sr., 6-0, 205); Conway -- QB Andrew Hreha (Sr., 6-1, 195), RB Michael George (Sr., 5-9, 195), DB Will Kennedy (Sr., 5-10, 160).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Springdale is No. 12 in 7A; Conway is No. 7

HOOTEN'S LINE Springdale by 1

OUR TAKE Springdale 28, Conway 26

-- Scottie Bordelon • @NWAScottie

Bentonville High at Kansas City (Mo.) Rockhurst

Dasta Memorial Stadium

KICKOFF 7:30 p.m.

RECORDS This is Bentonville's season opener. Rockhurst 1-1.

ON THE AIR The game will be live-streamed on bentonvillesportsnetwork.com.

BETWEEN THE LINES This is the sixth meeting between the two schools. Bentonville has a 3-2 lead and has won the previous two meetings on Rockhurst's home field ... The two teams will resume the series next year, but it will become the third game for both schools. ... The Tigers must shore up their defense after allowing 300 yards on the ground in last week's scrimmage against North Little Rock at Springdale Har-Ber. ... Bentonville receiver Kam'Ron Mays-Hunt, an Arkansas baseball commit, needs five receptions to become the school's career leader in that category. ... Rockhurst opened its season with a 17-14 loss to Columbia (Mo.) Rock Bridge, but bounced back for a 27-7 victory at home last week against Blue Springs South. ... Chris Castrop scored two touchdowns, including one on a blocked field-goal return, and Brady McCanles ran for two more scores in the Hawklets' victory.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Bentonville -- WR Kam'Ron Mays-Hunt (Sr., 6-1, 170), TE Tyler Johnson (Sr., 6-1, 200); RB Easton Miller (Sr., 5-10, 175), DL Angel Guerrero (Sr., 5-9, 250); DB Jadyn Loudermilk (Sr., 6-0, 175). Rockhurst -- QB Derek Green (Sr., 6-4, 185); FS Chris Castrop (Sr., 6-0, 170); RB/CB Michael Johnson (Jr., 5-7, 163); RB Brady McCanles (Sr., 6-0, 185); DT Jacob Sykes (Sr., 6-4, 250); OT Jack Murphy (Sr., 6-9, 265).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Bentonville is No. 6 in Class 7A.

HOOTEN'S LINE Bentonville by 7.

OUR TAKE Rockhurst 31, Bentonville 21

-- HENRY APPLE • @NWAHENRY

Pryor, Okla. at Bentonville West

Tiger Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Season opener for both teams.

ON THE AIR The game will be live-streamed on bentonvillesportsnetwork.com.

BETWEEN THE LINES This is the rematch from West's inaugural game last season, where Pryor claimed a 33-12 victory after leading 16-12 at halftime. ... Pryor went 4-6 last year, but lost their last three games by three points apiece. ... Pryor RB Elijah Jarboe ran for 83 yards and a touchdown in last year's game, while Max Jordan had an interception. ... West QB Will Jarrett and WR Jadon Jackson made their first high school starts in that game and connected for a pair of touchdown passes, including one to end the first half. Jarrett finished the season throwing for almost 2,000 yards and 23 TDs, with 10 of them going to Jackson, who already has a scholarship offer from Arkansas. ... The Wolverines will be without their defensive leader, LB Sebastian Caniglia, after he suffered a knee injury during a team camp in Tulsa. ... West's defense is expected to improve with the addtional of LB Hunter Swoboda, who moved in from Pulaski Robinson, but his status is questionable after he broke his leg during a combine in Little Rock.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Pryor -- QB Will Considine (Sr., 6-3, 210); RB Elijah Jarboe (Sr., 5-10, 190); WR Max Jordan (Sr., 5-11, 185); NG Trey Carnes (Sr, 6-1, 265), LB Trent Bryan (Sr., 5-10, 195). West -- QB Will Jarrett (Jr., 6-0, 160); WR Jadon Jackson (Jr., 6-1, 170); OL Michael Toney (Sr., 6-2, 299); WB/LB Hunter Swoboda (Sr., 6-4, 225), DB Jason Gloeckler (Sr., 6-0, 160).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS West is No. 5 in Class 7A.

HOOTEN'S LINE West by 1.

OUR TAKE Bentonville West 34, Pryor 19.

-- HENRY APPLE • @NWAHENRY

Class 4A

Elkins at Shiloh Christian

Champions Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Season opener for both teams.

ON THE AIR The game will be live-streamed at shilohchristianfootball.com.

BETWEEN THE LINES The Saints had their best season in 2016 since the three-year state championship run from 2008-10, winning 11 games and advancing to the Class 4A state semifinals. ... Shiloh Christian will have a new quarterback for the first time since 2014 after the graduation of three-year starter Connor Reece. Landon Brown, who did not play last season, is this year's QB1. ... Shiloh Christian has plenty of offensive firepower at the skill positions with Jaret Rus, Jake Nelson and Blake Thompson all returning. ... Elkins flourished under first-year coach Chad Harbison last year and went 9-3. The Elks lost a number of talented seniors from that team, but enter the season as the projected No. 2 team in the 3A-1 Conference. ... Elkins is young as sophomore Quinn McClain is penciled in as the starter at quarterback, but McClain does have a little varsity experience after being called up late last season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Elkins -- QB Quinn McClain (So., 6-2, 180), RB Chance Jones (Jr., 6-2, 180), LB J.J. Miller (Sr., 6-0, 210). Shioh Christian -- QB Landon Brown (Sr., 6-0, 205), WR Jaret Rus (Jr., 5-9, 170), WR Jake Nelson (Sr., 6-0, 180), LB Andrew Osborne (Sr., 6-0, 200).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Elkins is No. 15 in Class 3A; Shiloh Christian is No. 15 in Class 4A.

HOOTEN'S LINE Shiloh Christian by 10.

OUR TAKE Shiloh Christian 41, Elkins 14

-- CHIP SOUZA • @NWACHIP

Sports on 09/01/2017