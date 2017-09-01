Subscribe Register Login
Friday, September 01, 2017, 2:04 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Former Little Rock TV anchor joins competing stations for Razorback commentary

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 1:59 p.m.

2017 job shifts at Arkansas TV stations

Click here for larger versions

A longtime TV anchor who left Little Rock’s ABC affiliate for a job in financial advising has signed on to provide Razorback commentary this fall at two competing stations.

Austin Kellerman, news director at Little Rock’s NBC and Fox affiliates, said in a post to Twitter that Scott Inman will be on-air Mondays for KARK-TV and KLRT-TV after Razorback games.

Inman also serves as the co-host of the Razorback Sports Network's “Scoreboard Show,” which is broadcast before and after Hogs games.

Inman departed KATV-TV in March 2016 after a 17-year career at the affiliate that began in 1999 with him serving as a sports anchor. He transitioned to the news desk in 2003, becoming the anchor of evening newscasts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Former Little Rock TV anchor joins competing stations for Razorback commentary

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online