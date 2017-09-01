Former Little Rock TV anchor joins competing stations for Razorback commentary

A longtime TV anchor who left Little Rock’s ABC affiliate for a job in financial advising has signed on to provide Razorback commentary this fall at two competing stations.

Austin Kellerman, news director at Little Rock’s NBC and Fox affiliates, said in a post to Twitter that Scott Inman will be on-air Mondays for KARK-TV and KLRT-TV after Razorback games.

Inman also serves as the co-host of the Razorback Sports Network's “Scoreboard Show,” which is broadcast before and after Hogs games.

Inman departed KATV-TV in March 2016 after a 17-year career at the affiliate that began in 1999 with him serving as a sports anchor. He transitioned to the news desk in 2003, becoming the anchor of evening newscasts.