Arkansas governor announces deployment of 1,500 guardsmen to Texas

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Friday that 1,500 Arkansas National Guardsmen will deploy to help Texans recover in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

The guardsmen will leave Saturday and be deployed for up to 30 days, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Hutchinson said he spoke Friday with Mark Hamilton Berry, adjutant general of the Arkansas National Guard, and A.J. Gary, the state Department of Emergency Management director. After the discussion, and in light of Texas’ need, Hutchinson decided to send the troops, the release said.

The soldiers will mostly work search-and-rescue missions, spokesman Lt. Will Phillips said.

The Arkansas National Guard is made up of about 9,000 soldiers, with roughly 7,000 Army guardsmen and 2,000 Air Force guardsman, Phillips said. About 30 soldiers, both Army and Air Force, have already been deployed to Texas, so the new deployment is an “exponential” increase, he said.

The 1,500 guardsmen who are being sent are primary Army guardsmen who drill regularly, Phillips said. They will likely be configured into three battalions of 500 soldiers each and sent to different parts of the state, he said. Phillips noted that the Guard will take its lead from local authorities, who are the primary responders.

The storm caused damage throughout the region, flooding homes and leaving at least 30 dead.