Greinke wins 16th as D'backs sweep Dodgers

PHOENIX — Zack Greinke earned his major league-best 16th victory with six strong innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat Los Angeles 8-1 on Thursday to complete the first series sweep of the Dodgers this season.

Chris Iannetta and A.J. Pollock homered for the Diamondbacks, who matched their season-best seventh consecutive victory and pulled 31/2 games ahead of idle Colorado for the National League’s top wild card spot.

The Dodgers, still with by far the best record in the majors (91-40), have lost a season-worst five in a row.

Greinke (16-6) allowed 1 run and 4 hits, striking out 6 and walking 2, to improve to 13-1 in 16 home starts this season.

The Dodgers’ Kenta Maeda (12-6) had arguably his worst outing of the year. The right-hander went just 3 innings and gave up 7 runs and 8 hits. It was his shortest start and the most runs he’s allowed this season.

Paul Goldschmidt doubled twice and drove in two runs for the Diamondbacks. Gregor Blanco had three hits, two of them doubles, drove in a run and scored twice.

As has happened throughout the series, the Diamondbacks struck early.

Blanco, leading off, took advantage of a lackadaisical play by right fielder Yasiel Puig to stretch a single into a double. Iannetta followed with a walk and Goldschmidt doubled down the left field line to bring both of them home. That made it 10 first-inning runs for Arizona in the series.

Los Angeles cut it to 2-1 in the second when Yasmani Grandal singled, took second on a wild pitch and scored on Adrian Gonzalez’s double.

But the Diamondbacks added three in their half of the inning. With two outs, Blanco brought in a run with his second double and Iannetta followed with a soaring, two-run shot into the left field seats and the Diamondbacks were up 5-1.

REDS 7, METS 2 Scooter Gennett drove in three runs with a home run and a double off Jacob deGrom, and host Cincinnati ended New York’s domination. The Reds took two of three for a rare series victory. Joey Votto added a solo shot in the seventh. Gennett hit a two-run home run in the second inning and doubled home a run in the fifth off deGrom (14-8), who was trying to become a 15-game winner for the first time in his career.

BREWERS 6, NATIONALS 3 Zach Davies won his 16th game to tie Arizona’s Zack Greinke for the most victories in the majors, Jonathan Villar homered and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Washington Nationals. Davies (16-7) scattered six hits, walked two, struck out four and lowered his ERA to 1.77 over the last nine starts, five of them victories for himself and the team. Greinke (16-6) beat the Dodgers 8-1 on Thursday afternoon. Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers) and Chris Sale (Red Sox) are one game behind Davies and Greinke.

CUBS 6, BRAVES 2 Kyle Hendricks turned in his fourth straight quality start and the Chicago Cubs ran their winning streak to four with a victory over the Atlanta Braves. Hendricks (6-4) allowed one earned run on five hits while striking out five and walking three in 6 2/3 innings as the reigning World Series champs maintained their 3½-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central. Kris Bryant hit his 25th home run of the season and Jon Jay had four hits to lead the Cubs offense. Bryant doubled and scored in the two-run first inning before blasting a two-run shot through a stiff wind in the sixth. Hendricks was backed by Brian Duensing, Carl Edwards and Justin Wilson, who combined on 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief.

PHILLIES 3, MARLINS 2 Ben Lively hastened Giancarlo Stanton’s slide into a slump, and the Philadelphia Phillies sent the Miami Marlins below .500 by winning. Stanton failed to get the ball out of the infield in three plate appearances against Lively and finished 0 for 5 with two strikeouts. The major league home run leader (51) is 1 for 15 this week. His young counterpart, Phillies rookie Rhys Hopkins, singled in the fifth inning to extend his hitting streak to 13 games. That’s the longest hitting streak by a Phillies player in the first month of his career since Hall of Famer Chuck Klein had a 13-game streak in 1928.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 5, RANGERS 1 Jose Altuve homered, the bullpen pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings and Houston beat Texas in the last game before the team returns to its flood-ravaged home city. Josh Reddick added an RBI single for the American League West-leading Astros, who avoided a three-game sweep at the hands of their instate rivals at Tropicana Field, where the series was relocated because of Hurricane Harvey. Houston will have a previously unscheduled day off today and play a doubleheader Saturday against the Mets at Minute Maid Park.

TWINS 5, WHITE SOX 4 Max Kepler was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, and Minnesota rallied to beat Chicago for its fourth consecutive victory. Trailing 4-3 entering their final at-bat at Target Field, the Twins came back and held their slim lead for the second AL wild-card spot. The Twins completed a three-game sweep with their first victory of this kind since current Minnesota Manager Paul Molitor was plunked in the 10th at the Metrodome in 1996 to beat Kansas City. Pinch-hitter Ehire Adrianza opened the ninth with an infield single off closer Juan Minaya (2-2). After a one-out walk, Eddie Rosario hit a tying single. Joe Mauer then walked to load the bases and Jorge Polanco lined back to Minaya. With the crowd on its feet, Minaya’s first pitch hit Kepler in the front foot for the winning run.

BLUE JAYS 11, ORIOLES 8 The Baltimore Orioles’ seven-game winning streak ended under a barrage of home runs by Kendrys Morales, who went deep three times and had a career-high seven RBIs to provide the Toronto Blue Jays with a victory. Looking to sustain its charge into the thick of the AL playoff picture, Baltimore bolted to a 5-2 lead in the third inning before the last-place Blue Jays stormed back behind Morales, who had four hits and scored four runs. Morales hit a two-run homer in the third, an RBI single in a five-run fifth, added a three-run drive in the sixth and concluded his big night with a solo shot in the eighth. It was his second career three-homer game. The first was Sept. 20, 2015, at Detroit. Adam Jones and Chris Davis homered for the Orioles, who fell 2 ½ games back in the race for the final AL wild card.

YANKEES 6, RED SOX 2 CC Sabathia shut down the Boston Red Sox for the fourth time this season and the New York Yankees got homers from Gary Sanchez and Greg Bird on the way to a victory in the opener of a pivotal four-game series. Bird drove in three runs and Sanchez had two RBIs as the second-place Yankees shaved Boston’s lead in the AL East to 4½ games. This weekend set in the Bronx marks the final meeting of the season between the longtime rivals — and perhaps New York’s last chance to make a serious run at its first division title in five years. New York maintained a tenuous hold on the league’s top wild card.

Sports on 09/01/2017