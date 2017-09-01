Head-on crash outside North Little Rock kills driver; 1 vehicle tried to pass another before wreck, police say

A North Little Rock man was killed early Friday in a head-on collision that occurred while one vehicle was trying to pass another, authorities said.

It happened about 5:20 a.m. on Arkansas 365 near Kelly Crossing, which is just outside North Little Rock city limits.

Arkansas State Police say a southbound 2003 Pontiac attempted to pass another vehicle when it entered the northbound lanes and hit an oncoming 1993 Chevrolet head-on.

The Chevrolet driver, 72-year-old Carl W. Moore, suffered fatal injuries.

An Arkansas State Police spokeswoman said the Pontiac driver was not hurt. Further details, including whether the Pontiac driver was cited, won't be known until a full report on the crash is completed next week, she said.

Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

The death is one of at least 327 reported in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary data.