Friday, September 01, 2017, 6:38 p.m.

Man facing battery charge distracts guard, escapes Arkansas jail, sheriff's office says

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 5:05 p.m.

larry-jackson-jr

PHOTO BY CROSS COUNTY JAIL

Larry Jackson Jr.

Authorities say they are searching for a 38-year-old man who escaped an Arkansas jail Thursday night.

According to a news release from the Cross County sheriff’s office, Larry "Brian" Jackson Jr. distracted a guard while he was being moved to another cell, then escaped through a “door that was unsecured” around 11:30 p.m.

Jackson, who was being held at Cross County jail on a first-degree battery charge, should be considered dangerous, the release said.

As of Friday afternoon, Jackson had not been found.

