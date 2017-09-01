Man facing battery charge distracts guard, escapes Arkansas jail, sheriff's office says

Authorities say they are searching for a 38-year-old man who escaped an Arkansas jail Thursday night.

According to a news release from the Cross County sheriff’s office, Larry "Brian" Jackson Jr. distracted a guard while he was being moved to another cell, then escaped through a “door that was unsecured” around 11:30 p.m.

Jackson, who was being held at Cross County jail on a first-degree battery charge, should be considered dangerous, the release said.

As of Friday afternoon, Jackson had not been found.