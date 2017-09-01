Little Rock man arrested after leaving accident in wrecked vehicle, falling asleep near road, police say

A Little Rock man was charged with driving while intoxicated Thursday after he drove a wrecked vehicle from the scene of an accident and later fell asleep on the side of the road, police said.

Christopher Ellis, 35, was taken into custody around 12:50 p.m. near the intersection of Evergreen Drive and Hughes Street, according to a police report.

Police say Ellis was involved in an accident, and he then drove away from the scene until his vehicle broke down. Ellis then started to walk toward his home in the 8800 block of Old Spanish Trail, but he fell asleep on the side of the roadway, police said.

In addition to the DWI count, Ellis was charged with refusing to submit to a test, careless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

Ellis was booked into the Pulaski County jail, but he was no longer listed as an inmate there Friday.

A court date is scheduled for Sept. 5.