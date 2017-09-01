Searchers at Arkansas park remain hopeful missing hiker will be found alive

Local authorities and rescue teams searching for a missing hiker at Devil's Den State Park remain hopeful that they'll find him alive, said Monte Fuller, park superintendent.

Rodney Letterman, 33, of Bartlesville, Okla., was last seen hiking on Butterfield Trail with a friend when they separated Sunday. His friend told officials that Letterman had 1 to 1½ liters of water with him, but no other supplies.

"It's not uncommon for people to get on the trail and get overextended or turned around on where they are," Fuller said. "We do our best to go out there and find them, and we have had good success at that here."

Fuller said Thursday that it is still a rescue search, not a recovery mission.

"We are still searching like he is still a missing individual," he said. "That's because the weather has been fairly good, and there is water nearby, a few creeks. It may not be the cleanest water, but there is water."

Emergency crews from several counties have searched about 2,000 acres so far. Several tracking dogs have been used, and a drone has searched the area but with limited success because of the thick vegetation in the area, Fuller said. Crews have also used ATVs and horses in the search.

Letterman's family is at the scene, he said.

"It's a lot of walking and looking for clues," he said.

Letterman is 6 feet tall and weighs 240 pounds.

Anyone with information that might help in the search can call the Washington County sheriff's office at (479) 444-5712.

Metro on 09/01/2017