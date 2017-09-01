Home / Latest News /
Missouri resident acquitted in 'stand-your-ground' shooting that left Arkansan dead
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:05 a.m.
NEOSHO, Mo. — A southwest Missouri man has been acquitted in the shooting death of a man who he claimed was threatening him and his family.
A McDonald County jury Thursday acquitted 41-year-old Matthew Bowman in the 2015 death of 38-year-old Jimmie Tillery of Pea Ridge. He was charged with second-degree murder with an option of involuntary manslaughter.
The Joplin Globe reported that Bowman shot Tillery five times as Tillery sat in his pickup at a home in rural McDonald County. Bowman said Tillery began threatening to kill him shortly after he and his sons moved into the house with Tillery's ex-wife. He said he believed Tillery was armed and acting violent that day.
Prosecutor Bill Dobbs said jurors decided the shooting was justified under the state's "stand your ground" law.
