NFL exhibition roundup

JETS 16, EAGLES 10

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Josh McCown and New York's first-team offense got the start -- and a big scare -- in the preseason finale as the Jets held on to beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

McCown took a shot to his chest from Eagles linebacker Joe Walker after completing a 20-yard pass to Austin Seferian-Jenkins with 7:13 left in the opening quarter. It appeared McCown just had the breath knocked out of him -- as Jets fans held their breath -- and came back into the game after Christian Hackenberg replaced him for just one play.

McCown finished 6 of 8 for 57 yards, leading the Jets on a scoring drive that was capped by Chandler Catanzaro's 28-yard field goal.

Philadelphia rested all of its starters in the final warmup before its regular-season opener at Washington.

JAGUARS 13, FALCONS 7

ATLANTA -- Rookie Dede Westbrook returned from an injury with six catches for 115 yards and a touchdown, all in the first half, helping the Jacksonville Jaguars close the preseason with a victory over the Atlanta Falcons (0-4).

Brandon Allen played the full game at quarterback for Jacksonville (2-2) and threw for 265 yards with the touchdown to Westbrook and three interceptions, including two in the end zone.

COLTS 7, BENGALS 6

INDIANAPOLIS -- Phillip Walker's fourth-quarter, 29-yard touchdown pass to Justice Liggins was enough to give the Colts a victory over the Bengals in a fourth and final preseason game full of position battles.

Scott Tolzien and Phillip Morris each led the Colts on two drives before Walker entered, playing the entire second half and finishing 2 for 9 with one interception and the game's only touchdown. Tolzien completed 4 of 5 for 24 yards; Morris hit on 2 of 5, including a 51-yard long ball to JoJo Natson.

PACKERS 24, RAMS 10

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Quarterback Brett Hundley, the backup to Aaron Rodgers, looked like a tailback when he lowered his right shoulder into cornerback Dominique Hatfield near the goal line and barreled into the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown run. Hundley also threw for a score to lead the Packers to a victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the preseason finale.

The Rams struggled on offense with starting quarterback Jared Goff and top backup Sean Mannion sitting out, along with lead running back Todd Gurley. Orlovsky finished 16 of 30 for 149 yards and an 18-yard touchdown to Johnny Mundt in the fourth quarter.

BILLS 27, LIONS 17

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Nathan Peterman continued making his offseason-long case to secure the backup job in a preseason-ending victory over the Detroit Lions.

The fifth-round draft pick out of Pittsburgh finished 9 of 11 for 81 yards. Peterman played two series, which ended with Jonathan Williams scoring on a 21-yard run and Stephen Hauschka hitting a 30-yard field goal.

Buffalo (1-3) avoided going winless in the preseason, while Detroit (2-2) closed with two consecutive losses. Lions second-year quarterback Jake Rudock went 6 of 9 for 41 yards in playing the entire first half.

STEELERS 17, PANTHERS 14

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Rookie Joshua Dobbs threw for one touchdown and ran for the winning score and the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Carolina Panthers in the preseason finale for both teams.

Dobbs led the Steelers 53 yards on five plays in just 43 seconds and scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 2 seconds left after rolling out to the right to lift the Steelers to a victory.

Dobbs, the Steelers' third-string quarterback behind Ben Roethlisberger and Landry Jones, finished 16 of 23 for 212 yards, including a 58-yard touchdown pass to Justin Hunter.

REDSKINS 13, BUCCANEERS 10

TAMPA, Fla. -- Josh Harvey-Clemons returned an interception 41 yards for a touchdown and Dustin Hopkins kicked two field goals to help the Washington Redskins finish an unbeaten preseason with a victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With every starter, and many key backups, sitting out on both sides, the Redskins dominated statistically for much of a game in which neither team was able to get the ball into the end zone until Harvey-Clemons scored with 5:27 remaining in the fourth quarter.

DOLPHINS 30, VIKINGS 9

MINNEAPOLIS -- Jakeem Grant caught four passes for 141 yards and a touchdown and the Miami Dolphins wrapped up the preseason with a 30-9 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

David Fales completed 9 of 15 passes for 139 yards and two scores, including a 65-yarder to Grant, a second-year receiver that Coach Adam Gase has been trying to get more involved in the Dolphins offense.

Cayleb Jones had nine catches for 127 yards and a touchdown for Minnesota, which finished the preseason 2-2. Taylor Heinicke threw a touchdown, but was underwhelming in his two quarters of play before he was knocked out of the game with a concussion.

RAVENS 14, SAINTS 13

NEW ORLEANS -- Marlon Humphrey, drafted 16th overall out of Alabama last spring, forced a fumble, broke up a pass and made four tackles, and Baltimore beat the New Orleans Saints 14-13 in the preseason finale for both clubs.

Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett (Arkansas Razorbacks) completed three of eight passes in three offensive series, but his final throw was a touchdown strike over the middle to Chris Moore in tight coverage on fourth down.

Bobby Rainey added a touchdown on a 2-yard end run to make it 14-0. That capped a 66-yard drive led by reserve QB Thaddeus Lewis, who completed four passes and had a first-down scramble during the series.

BROWNS 25, BEARS 0

CHICAGO -- Mitchell Trubisky got an opportunity to start and little chance to show what he can do, completing just two passes for the Chicago Bears in a 25-0 preseason-ending loss to the Cleveland Browns .

Trubisky started with Mike Glennon and veteran Mark Sanchez resting for the opener against Atlanta next week. But after dazzling at times with his play in the preseason and sparking a quarterback controversy in Chicago, he simply didn't get to make many throws in this game.

CHIEFS 30, TITANS 6

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- First-round pick Patrick Mahomes II threw for 183 yards and a touchdown in what was likely his final game for a while, and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tennessee Titans 30-6 in a preseason contest played mostly by backups.

Mahomes got the nod with Alex Smith and the rest of the starters sitting out, and he once more showed why the Chiefs moved up to draft him 10th overall. The former Texas Tech star scrambled for first downs, stood tall in the pocket and used his big arm to make plays downfield.

His favorite target was second-year pro Demarcus Robinson, who may have locked up the Chiefs' final wide receiver job. He had three catches for 127 yards, including a 28-yard TD strike just before halftime.

BRONCOS 30, CARDINALS 2

DENVER -- Kyle Sloter bounced back from a sack for a safety and another sack in the shadow of his own goal line to lead Denver on touchdown drives of 98 and 96 yards that sparked the Broncos' 30-2 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

That capped a 4-0 preseason for rookie head Coach Vance Joseph.

Sloter's 98-yard drive was his best argument to win a roster spot as ailing backup QB Paxton Lynch's temporary fill-in.

Sports on 09/01/2017