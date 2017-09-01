NFL vs. 'Zeke' puts Jones in awkward spot

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is never shy when asked for his opinion, especially when it comes to his players.

Jones recently made an appearance on KRLD-FM, 105.3, in Dallas and said the NFL not only has some public relations issues when it comes to the topic of domestic violence, but some procedural problems as well.

"Every person that has any sense at all understands domestic violence," Jones said. "On the other hand, I've had a lot of experience in this area. For 10 years before I bought the Cowboys, I was head of Battered Women of Arkansas. And I've raised more money and been in more safe houses than more people that talk about it. And so it's a terrible problem."

When it came to the league's case against Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, Jones let his guard down momentarily, only to rein himself in at the last moment.

"What we are and what we're trying to be relative to addressing it in the league has all kinds of issues," Jones said. "And it should. It's a very complicated issue, and because you have no evidence here. ... That's all I want to say about it. But it creates quite a convoluted approach by Zeke's representatives and by the league that I really hate that is the focus of all of our attention. I do. Even though others would say that the issue needs this kind of focus and you're using the NFL for visibility. I've got some real opinions here and we won't talk about them here on the show. But we've got some work to do here as far as the league is concerned."

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.com agreed with Jones.

"The problem for the players is that the general public doesn't understand the flaws in the process and/or doesn't care as much about that as it cares about the problem of player misconduct, especially when that misconduct is directed against women. And so the league will continue to err on the side of punishing players aggressively (regardless of actual guilt) in order to avoid the backlash that happens when a potentially guilty player isn't deemed to have been punished enough."

Ed Cunningham, a longtime college football color commentator for ESPN, has left the company citing dangerous changes to the game, he revealed Wednesday in an interview with The New York Times.

"In its current state, there are some real dangers -- broken limbs, wear and tear," Cunningham said. "But the real crux of this is that I just don't think the game is safe for the brain. To me, it's unacceptable.

"I take full ownership of my alignment with the sport. I can just no longer be in that cheerleader's spot."

Cunningham is the first broadcaster known to leave football due to its increasingly violent nature and growing number of head trauma-related injuries.

Mike Patrick, who has been paired with Cunningham on Saturdays calling ABC and ESPN afternoon games for more than a decade, said he agreed with his former broadcast partner's assessment of the game.

"The sport is at a crossroads," Patrick told the Times. "I love football -- college football, pro football, any kind of football. It's a wonderful sport. But now that I realize what it can do to people, that it can turn 40-, 50-year-old men into walking vegetables, how do you stay silent?"

Al Michaels, the veteran broadcaster who does play-by-play for NBC's Sunday night NFL broadcasts, told the Times he doesn't see his role in the booth as an ethical dilemma.

"I don't feel that my being part of covering the National Football League is perpetuating danger," Michaels said. "If it's not me, somebody else is going to do this. There are too many good things about football, too many things I enjoy about it. I can understand maybe somebody feeling that way, but I'd be hard-pressed to find somebody else in my business who would make that decision."

Sports quiz

What position did Ed Cunningham play both in college and the NFL?

Answer

Cunningham was an offensive lineman who won a national championship with the University of Washington in 1991.

