Arkansas woman searches for missing wedding dress after husband mistakenly donates it to Goodwill

A Northwest Arkansas woman is hunting for her wedding dress after her husband mistakenly donated the garment to Goodwill this summer.

Angela Palladino, a Rogers resident who works in corporate affairs for Wal-Mart, posted on Facebook on Sunday night that the gown went missing in the midst of a move. Her husband of about a year donated several suitcases to an area Goodwill, one of which contained the dress.

Palladino said in a phone interview that she discovered the dress was gone when she was chatting with a friend about the friend’s upcoming nuptials. It reminded Palladino of her own wedding night, spent in an sheath ivory gown she bought from Designer Loft in New York City.

Palladino said she realized the dress was missing and told her husband, who had accidentally lost his wedding ring just two weeks earlier while on vacation in Santa Fe, N.M.

“With the combination of those two things, he just felt really sad and very sorry,” Palladino said, adding that he sent her flowers in apology after the dress mistake.

Palladino went back to the Goodwill where the items were donated, but the dress was no longer there. She started posting on social media and Craigslist about the missing garment. Her posts had been shared a few hundred times as of Friday afternoon, including by Goodwill Inc., she said.

Now that Palladino is no longer “grieving” the loss, she’s hopeful someone else bought it and will enjoy it, she said. And maybe, when they’re finished, she can buy it back, she said.

Though no one has reached out to say they bought the dress, Palladino has received many messages of support from women wishing her well, she said.

The gown is ivory with a sweetheart neckline and beading. It's around a size 6 or 8 and fits someone who is 5 feet 3 inches tall, according to Palladino's description.