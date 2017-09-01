BASEBALL

Astros acquire Verlander

The Houston Astros have acquired Justin Verlander in a trade with the Detroit Tigers. The right-hander joins the American League West leaders and a rotation that includes former Arkansas Razorback Dallas Keuchel and Lance McCullers. Verlander, 34, who won the Cy Young Award in 2011, is 10-8 with a 3.82 ERA this season. The Tigers will receive three minor league prospects. Astros owner Jim Crane said he hopes Verlander is a piece that can help the Astros in the postseason. He says: “We hope he positions us to get into the playoffs, get by the first round, get into the second round and get to the world series and win it. That’s what we’ve been working at and that’s what we’ll continue to work at and we want to win.”

Angels upgrade staff

The Los Angeles Angels decided to make major upgrades to their staff Thursday. They acquired slugging outfielder Justin Upton from Detroit, and sent minor-league pitcher Grayson Long to the Tigers. Detroit also gets cash considerations or a player to be named. Upton, 30, is having a strong season for the struggling Tigers, batting.279 with 28 home runs and 94 RBI. The four-time All-Star signed a six-year, $132.75 million deal to join Detroit before last season, but could opt out of it this winter. He represents an immediate upgrade in left field for the Angels (69-65), who are still fighting for a playoff spot despite several major injuries to their pitching staff and one of the AL’s least potent lineups. Also, a person with knowledge of the deal said the Angels have a deal in place to acquire infielder Brandon Phillips from Atlanta. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday night because the trade hadn’t been finalized and approved. Phillips is likely to play second base for the Angels, who are struggling at the position. The three-time All-Star is a four-time Gold Glove winner joining a solid defensive team. Phillips is in his first season with Atlanta after 11 productive years in Cincinnati. The Braves get minor-league catcher Tony Sanchez.

Report: Fox drops Rose

Pete Rose will not return to Fox Sports as a baseball studio analyst, The Hollywood Reporter reported Thursday. Fox declined to comment. The status of Major League Baseball’s career hits leader had been in doubt since recent allegations surfaced of a sexual relationship Rose had four decades ago with a girl allegedly under 16, the age of consent in Ohio. The allegations came to light as part of a defamation suit Rose filed in 2016 against John Dowd, the attorney who led an investigation that resulted in Rose’s ban from baseball in 1989 for betting on games he managed. The statute of limitations has expired, so Rose faces no criminal penalties, but Fox apparently opted no longer to include him on its acclaimed studio team that also features Alex Rodriguez, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt.

GOLF

Shinkwin leads by 1

Callum Shinkwin shot an opening 6-under 66 Thursday to take the lead at the Czech Masters at Vysoky Ujezd, Czech Republic. After finishing second last month at the Scottish Open — his best result on the European Tour so far — the 24-year-old Englishman opened with a birdie at the Albatross Golf Resort near Prague. Shinkwin dropped one shot at the third hole and another on No. 14 but also added seven more birdies for a one-stroke lead. Pontus Widegren of Sweden, South African Dylan Frittelli and Englishman James Heath are all tied in second at 67. Paul Peterson of the United States opened the defense of his title with a 3-under 69. Pep Angles (Central Arkansas) had a 1-under 71. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 2-over 74.

Mitchell out front

Keith Mitchell shot a 6-under 65 on Thursday to take the first-round lead at the Web.com Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at Columbus, Ohio. Abraham Ancer is one stroke behind. Sam Saunders and Alex Cejka each had a 67 and are tied for third. In a pack tied for fifth place are Andrew Landry (Arkansas Razorbacks) and Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) at 68. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) and Matt Atkins (Henderson State) shot even par. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) had a 72. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) had a 74. Ethan Tracy (Razorbacks) shot a 76.

Woods practicing

The latest image of Tiger Woods looked more familiar: the 14-time major champion had a golf club in his hand. Woods tweeted a short video on Thursday showing him hitting a chip shot with a message that said, "Dr. gave me the ok to start pitching." He had a fourth surgery on his back to fuse disks in April. Woods last played a tournament in early February when he shot 77 and withdrew from the Dubai Desert Classic. He most recently made news from a DUI arrest on Memorial Day that included a mug shot from the Florida jail where he was briefly held. Woods said it was a mix of painkillers, and a toxicology report issued earlier this month showed he had the active ingredient for marijuana, two painkillers and two sleep drugs in his system. Woods went to a drug treatment center in June.

FOOTBALL

Texans extend Hopkins

A person familiar with the negotiations said the Houston Texans and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins have agreed to a five-year, $81 million contract extension. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not yet been announced by the teams. The deal, which includes $49 million guaranteed, comes as the star receiver was entering the last year of his contract. Hopkins was the 27th overall pick in the 2013 draft. He has piled up 4,487 yards receiving in his first four seasons, including a career-high 1,521 in 2015 despite playing with a revolving door of quarterbacks.

FOOTBALL

Cowboys work, take hurricane relief donations

ARLINGTON, Texas — With Dak Prescott on one end of a row and Dez Bryant near the other, the stars and starters for the Dallas Cowboys answered phones to take donations for Hurricane Harvey relief while lesser-known teammates practiced a few yards away.

The quarterback and his top receiver were among two dozen Dallas players on the sideline at empty 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium on Thursday night.

The closed practice on the field was the replacement for a preseason game that was first relocated from flood-ravaged Houston and ultimately canceled when the Texans got the OK to go home.

The telethon-practice combo was televised live by a local station. Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin was among the TV hosts, with the phone bank to his left behind him and the practice going on to his right.

Bryant took a call from owner and General Manager Jerry Jones, who donated $1 million. The team said $2.3 million was raised for the Salvation Army.

“I think this is super cool,” Bryant said. “We’re able to help one another. I hate that this situation had to happen, but the good thing about it is it brings unity. This is the perfect opportunity to show unity.”

Bryant, tight end Jason Wit-ten and company wouldn’t have been on the field anyway had the Texans and Cowboys played their preseason finale. While the second- and third-teamers worked out in full pads, most of the starters donned the sponsor-laded jerseys they often wear at community events.

The Cowboys were already planning a telethon when the game was canceled Wednesday, the same day the Texans returned to Houston after spending three days in the Dallas area and practicing twice following a preseason game in New Orleans.

Elliott decision soon?

After more than 25 hours of discussion, including Ezekiel Elliott testifying in his own defense, the hearing to appeal a six-game suspension of the Dallas Cowboys star running back for violating the league's personal conduct policy finally ended Thursday afternoon. Now the wait begins for NFL arbitrator Harold Henderson to issue a decision on whether to uphold the suspension, reduce it or vacate it entirely. The appeal began Tuesday and Henderson is expected to come to a quick decision, perhaps as early as Monday. Henderson is being pressured into making a decision by Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Shefter. The date is key because a vacated decision could put Elliott on the field for the Cowboys' Sept. 10 season opener against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.

HORSE RACING

Songbird retires

Champion filly Songbird has been retired five days after she lost for just the second time in 15 career starts. Owner Rick Porter of Fox Hill Farm said Thursday that he made the decision after an examination showed an enlargement of both of the 4-year-old filly’s hind suspensory ligaments. Porter said it would be dangerous for Songbird to continue training and veterinarian Larry Bramlage wasn’t optimistic that the situation would improve in time. Last Saturday, Songbird lost by a neck to long shot Forever Unbridled in the Grade I Personal Ensign at Saratoga. Her season debut had been delayed while she recovered from bone bruising last winter. Songbird had 13 victories and two seconds in 15 career starts and earnings of $4,692,000. She won Eclipse Awards as a champion 2-year-old filly in 2015 and champion 3-year-old filly last year. She was trained by Jerry Hollendorfer and ridden by fellow Hall of Famer Mike Smith.

BASKETBALL

Lakers fined $500K

New Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka's contact with Paul George's agent violated the NBA's anti-tampering rule and has resulted in Los Angeles being fined $500,000. The league said Thursday that a law firm's independent investigation didn't find evidence of an agreement or an understanding that the Lakers would sign or acquire George, who was with the Indiana Pacers at the time. Paul later was traded to Oklahoma City. The NBA had warned the Lakers about tampering following comments by president of basketball operations Magic Johnson about George on national TV on April 20. The league said Pelinka's contact with George's agent "constituted a prohibited expression of interest in the player while he was under contract." The NBA's anti-tampering rule prohibits teams from interfering with other teams' contractual relationships with NBA players.

