Subscribe Register Login
Friday, September 01, 2017, 2:08 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

PHOTO: Yellow lobster joins aquarium's colorful collection

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:47 a.m.

in-this-thursday-aug-31-2017-photo-provided-by-the-new-england-aquarium-a-rare-yellow-lobster-is-displayed-for-photos-at-the-aquarium-in-boston-with-their-collection-of-other-oddly-colored-crustaceans

PHOTO BY EMILY BAUERNFEIND/NEW ENGLAND AQUARIUM VIA AP

In this Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, photo provided by the New England Aquarium, a rare yellow lobster is displayed for photos at the aquarium in Boston with their collection of other oddly colored crustaceans.


BOSTON — A rare yellow lobster has made its debut at the New England Aquarium, posing for a photo op with fellow oddly colored crustaceans.

The lobster was donated to the Boston aquarium by a Salem seafood company. They marked its arrival by showing it off with other lobsters in unusual shades, including blue and orange, and one they call the Halloween lobster — black on one side, and orange on the other.

The yellow lobster will not be put on exhibit for about a month as it undergoes quarantine.

The aquarium says the incidence of yellow lobsters in the wild is estimated to be about 1 in 30 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: PHOTO: Yellow lobster joins aquarium's colorful collection

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online