PHOTO: Yellow lobster joins aquarium's colorful collection
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:47 a.m.
BOSTON — A rare yellow lobster has made its debut at the New England Aquarium, posing for a photo op with fellow oddly colored crustaceans.
The lobster was donated to the Boston aquarium by a Salem seafood company. They marked its arrival by showing it off with other lobsters in unusual shades, including blue and orange, and one they call the Halloween lobster — black on one side, and orange on the other.
The yellow lobster will not be put on exhibit for about a month as it undergoes quarantine.
The aquarium says the incidence of yellow lobsters in the wild is estimated to be about 1 in 30 million.
