Friday, September 01, 2017, 4:24 p.m.

Sheriff: Woman found dead in Arkansas; husband in custody

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 3:51 p.m.

Authorities have identified a man as a suspect in his wife’s death, according to a news release from the Cleburne County sheriff’s office Friday.

The investigation began when the sheriff’s office received a call about a deceased person Thursday.

After a preliminary investigation, Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown said, the office had reason to believe the woman was the victim of a homicide.

Her husband was later taken into custody. As of Friday afternoon, he was being held at Cleburne County jail.

The sheriff's office said charges are pending. The investigation is ongoing.

