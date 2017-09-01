Sheriff: Woman found dead in Arkansas; husband in custody

Authorities have identified a man as a suspect in his wife’s death, according to a news release from the Cleburne County sheriff’s office Friday.

The investigation began when the sheriff’s office received a call about a deceased person Thursday.

After a preliminary investigation, Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown said, the office had reason to believe the woman was the victim of a homicide.

Her husband was later taken into custody. As of Friday afternoon, he was being held at Cleburne County jail.

The sheriff's office said charges are pending. The investigation is ongoing.