Police: Teen drives 117 mph in chase from Little Rock to North Little Rock, nearly hits motorcyclist

Little Rock police arrested a man who led officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen car Wednesday, according to an arrest report.

Franco Felipe Edwards, 19, was charged with fleeing and theft by receiving. Police said that when officers tried to stop Edwards at West 32nd and Ludwig streets, he was driving a white Honda Civic that had been reported stolen. Edwards refused to stop, according to the report.

Edwards reportedly drove 117 mph as he fled police and nearly struck a motorcyclist and several bystanders in a residential area. Officers arrested him about 7:40 p.m. at Pike Avenue and West 33rd Street in North Little Rock, roughly 15 miles from where the chase began, according to the report.

There were no injuries.

Edwards was being held in the Pulaski County jail late Thursday.