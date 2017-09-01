Switzer clears air on Broyles service

Barry Switzer wants people to know he wasn't able to attend the Frank Broyles celebration of life service Aug. 20 because he was in Europe.

"I've had a lot of people call me from Arkansas wondering why I wasn't there," said Switzer, who played and coached for Broyles at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. "So I want to let everybody know I was traveling in Italy and France when we lost Coach Broyles.

"If I had been in the United States, I would have been there at the services and I would have wanted to be one of the people speaking."

Switzer, a Crossett native, was the head coach at Oklahoma for 18 seasons and led the Sooners to a 157-29-4 record, including three national championships. He also led the Dallas Cowboys to a Super Bowl title.

Switzer began his coaching career as an assistant at Arkansas in 1961.

Broyles died Aug. 14 at age 92. Switzer visited him two weeks earlier.

"If it hadn't been for Frank Broyles, I wouldn't have had a coaching career," Switzer said. "I never would have been able to accomplish all the things I did. He saw something in me that I didn't realize was there.

"The relationship I had with Frank Broyles allowed me to become Barry Switzer. I'd have been just another player that nobody had heard of without Frank. But he allowed me to be in the coaching profession. He asked me not to go to law school -- which is what I was going to do -- and coach for him instead.

"He said, 'Try coaching for a year. I think you'll like it and be successful at it.' He was right."

-- Bob Holt

Sports on 09/01/2017