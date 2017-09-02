Arkansan gets jail in N.M. drug case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- An Arkansas man has been sentenced to three years in federal prison in New Mexico for methamphetamine trafficking.

Prosecutors said Dellrick Davonte Smith, 24, of Monticello also was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised release after he completes his prison term.

Smith was arrested in March after federal drug agents seized more than 3 pounds of meth from him at a bus station in Albuquerque.

Authorities said the drugs were inside bundles that were strapped to Smith's body.

Smith pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

