Astros bulk up staff with Verlander deal

The Houston Astros reported to spring training believing they were the best team in the American League. They have proved it ever since, arriving in September with the AL's best record, at 80-53. But even in March, their starting rotation seemed thin. Jeff Luhnow, their general manager, had been unwilling -- not unable -- to trade for an ace last winter.

"To acquire a front-line starting pitcher, really, the cost is gutting your system," Luhnow said in the spring, at his office overlooking left field at the Astros' West Palm Beach, Fla., training complex. "It requires multiple top prospects; three or four of your top 10, typically, maybe more. We didn't feel that it was the right move for the organization."

Luhnow did add a caveat. He would not deplete the farm system he had worked so diligently to build -- not without more data, anyway.

"Now, come October, if we're facing the Red Sox and it's Chris Sale and David Price out there, do we have the right matchup?" Luhnow said. "We've got some time to figure that out. We don't have to figure that out before the season starts."

With five months of evidence from his 2017 Astros, and a possible Hall of Famer there for the taking, Luhnow acted just in time. He traded three prospects to the Detroit Tigers for Justin Verlander late Thursday -- "with seconds to spare," he said, before the deadline for postseason eligibility.

The Astros gave up pitcher Franklin Perez, center fielder Daz Cameron and catcher Jake Rogers. Perez was their No. 2 prospect, according to MLB.com, with Cameron ranked ninth and Rogers 11th -- a reasonable price for a pitcher of Verlander's stature.

"He's been so successful in his career," Astros Manager A.J. Hinch said of Verlander on Friday. "The one thing missing is a World Series ring. So he let it be known to me right away that he wants to win, he wants to win here. He respects the success that we've had this season and in the previous couple of seasons, and he wants to do his part."

Verlander had the longest tenure with the same team of any active pitcher, going 183-114 with a 3.49 earned run average since his debut with Detroit in July 2005. Only one Tigers pitcher, Mickey Lolich, has more strikeouts, and only one, Hal Newhouser, more wins above replacement.

Yet the others lived a pitcher's dream: a complete-game victory in Game 7 of the World Series, Newhouser doing so in 1945 and Lolich in 1968. Verlander has won the Rookie of the Year, Cy Young and Most Valuable Player awards, fired two no-hitters and spun a postseason shutout. But he is winless in the World Series, just like the team he now joins.

The Astros lost 106 games in 2011, then hired Luhnow, whose first two teams were even worse. But with Jose Altuve, George Springer and Dallas Keuchel in the organization, Luhnow expanded the farm system, added veterans and built a team that won a wild card in 2015 and bolted from the pack early this season.

When the nonwaiver trading deadline passed without a major move, Keuchel, the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner, seemed to speak for the team: "Disappointment is a little bit of an understatement," he said. But Luhnow stayed engaged with the Tigers on Verlander, who cleared waivers and blazed through August.

"If we had to sit there in early July and put in preference order who we wanted, Justin Verlander would have been at the very top of our list," Luhnow said Friday. "He's a competitor. He's got tremendous experience; he's got tremendous stuff. He's one of the few pitchers whose velocity goes up later in the game. He's been on an incredible roll here recently."

Verlander, 34, is 5-1 with a 2.32 earned run average in his last nine starts. He is signed for each of the next two seasons at $28 million per year, and can activate a 2020 option by finishing in the top five in Cy Young voting in 2019. Last season, he was the runner-up, reaffirming his status as an ace after injuries had altered his mechanics for years.

Now he is averaging 95.3 mph with his fastball -- his highest since 2010 -- and using his slider more than ever, after changing his grip on it in May. He continues to evolve and said in the spring that he hoped to pitch until he was 40 or 45 and make the Hall of Fame.

"I've always wanted to play 'til the wheels fall off," he said then -- and now, after leaving the sputtering Tigers, he will soon be rolling into October. Verlander will join Keuchel and Lance McCullers Jr., an All-Star who missed August with a back injury, at the front of a suddenly imposing rotation.

Other top teams are similarly well-armed. The Cleveland Indians have Corey Kluber, Carlos Carrasco and a dominant bullpen, especially if Andrew Miller returns from a knee injury. Boston may not have Price, who is down with elbow inflammation, but Sale and closer Craig Kimbrel are overpowering. More aces and wipeout closers will abound in the National League playoffs.

For all their victories, the Astros looked incomplete until those frantic final seconds of August. Not anymore. For baseball fans in a city reeling from Hurricane Harvey, the Astros scored a small victory.

"We are a baseball team; we will keep it in proper perspective," Hinch said. "We provide entertainment and escape for a lot of people in our community. And whether it's the guys that have been here all year or the new additions, this team will work really hard to make this city proud."

