Cook arrested on assault charge

— Arkansas senior forward Arlando Cook was arrested early Saturday and charged with first-degree assault, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Cook was booked in the Washington County Detention Center at 2:48 a.m. and was released just before noon on a $1,250 bond.

According to a Fayetteville Police arrest report, officers found Cook repeatedly punching a man who appeared to be unconscious and was not defending himself outside of Bordinos Restaurant at 310 W. Dickson St. The reporting officer stated Cook had the victim pinned to the ground with his knees and was ahold of the victim's shirt with his left hand while he struck him with a closed fist.

Cook complied with officers' commands and was placed under arrest, according to the report, but more officers had to be called in to disperse a crowd of about 30 males. The victim refused treatment and no injuries were visible, according to the arrest report.

The altercation began as a dispute over a female, according to the arrest report. Officers observed Cook had watery and bloodshot eyes, and spelled of intoxicants.

Arkansas coach Mike Anderson said he is still collecting information from the incident and will "handle this matter accordingly."

"This is unacceptable behavior for someone in our program," Anderson said in a statement. "As Razorbacks, we hold our players to the highest standards.”

The arrest is Cook's second in less than a year. He was arrested in Fayetteville on Oct. 2, 2016, for public intoxication.

Cook (6-8, 200 pounds) played in all 36 games and started seven times last season after transferring to Arkansas from Connors (Okla.) State College. He averaged 2.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per game as a junior.