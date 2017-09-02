Couple credited with man's arrest

A Little Rock teenager who is accused of attacking and attempting to rape a woman Thursday night was arrested after being chased down by two people who were driving by, police said.

Officers were called at 7:22 p.m. Thursday to Fairview Baptist Church at 5420 W. 35th St. and found a man pinning 19-year-old Kalon Henry to the ground, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

A 26-year-old woman at the scene told police she had been walking south in the 3600 block of Mabelvale Pike when Henry attacked her. Henry, who was masked, tried to drag the woman away from the road, began to pull down her pants and tried to rape her, the woman said.

The woman told police she fought back and pulled Henry back toward the street as two Little Rock residents were driving by.

Priscella Eatmon, 50, and her boyfriend, Ladell Johnson, 42, pulled over when they spotted the struggle and tailed Henry as he ran away, police said. Johnson reportedly chased the teen and pinned him to the ground in the church's southwest parking lot. He held Henry down until police arrived.

Police said Henry had women's jewelry and marijuana hidden in his sock.

The teen was taken into custody and charged with criminal attempt to commit rape and possession of a controlled substance. He also had a prior warrant for failure to appear.

Henry pleaded innocent to the charges during a Friday morning court appearance. His bail was set at $50,000.

Eatmon said in a phone interview Friday that she was driving with Johnson to his uncle's house when they spotted a man attempting to drag a woman into a nearby wooded area. She and Johnson made a U-turn and urged the woman to get into their car, she said.

When the attacker spotted them, he took off, Eatmon said. She drove after him as Johnson swapped his flip-flops for tennis shoes, then got out to run after the attacker, Eatmon said.

The woman was hysterical but calmed down after police arrived and was very thankful, Eatmon said.

"That could have been my mama; that could have been my grandmama; that could have been my child," Eatmon said. "I would want somebody to stop and help my child."

Metro on 09/02/2017