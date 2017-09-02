Fister sharp, Sox deliver 3 HRs to halt Yankees

RED SOX 4, YANKEES 1

NEW YORK -- Doug Fister dominated for seven innings and the Boston Red Sox backed him with three home runs to beat the New York Yankees 4-1 Friday night and extend their AL East lead.

Eduardo Nunez, Andrew Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks) and Hanley Ramirez each homered as the Red Sox opened a 5 1/2-game edge over the Yankees.

Fister (4-7) gave up doubles by Brett Gardner and Aaron Judge to begin the first inning, and little else. He allowed 4 hits, struck out 5 and walked 1.

On Aug. 22, facing AL Central-leading Cleveland, Fister gave up a leadoff home run to Francisco Lindor and then finished with a complete-game one-hitter.

Fister mixed speeds well all night, getting ahead in the count often and keeping the Yankees off balance. In his last three starts, he has a 1.57 ERA.

Craig Kimbrel pitched a perfect ninth to notch his 32nd save in 36 chances.

Nunez hit a two-run drive off Sonny Gray (8-9) for a 2-1 lead in the third. A day earlier, Nunez dropped down a bunt that Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia threw away, prompting the burly left-hander to call the Boston strategy "weak."

Brock Holt walked on a full-count pitch in the third that appeared to be outside of the strike zone, one of many close calls that caused Gray to become visibly frustrated.

Nunez followed by lining a fastball over the wall in left for his combined 12th home run of the season with San Francisco and Boston.

With two outs in the fifth, Benintendi hit Gray's first offering into the right field seats for his 19th home run. Benintendi's 14 RBI this season are the most against the Yankees by any rookie since Jose Canseco also drove in 14 in 1986.

"The field kind of plays to my swing. I feel like you see the ball well here," Benintendi said. "The lighting's good. The backdrop's good."

Benintendi became the second Red Sox batter to hit five home runs at Yankee Stadium in a single season. He joined Jim Rice, who did it in 1983.

Ramirez connected in the seventh for his 22nd home run and third in four games.

Gray had not allowed multiple home runs in a game since his first start of the year. He struck out nine over seven innings.

Judge's RBI was his first since Aug. 23.

INDIANS 3-10, TIGERS 2-0 AL Central-leading Cleveland won its opener against host Detroit on Francisco Lindor's tiebreaking single in the ninth inning. Mike Clevinger pitched six sharp innings and the Indians routed the Tigers and swept the day-night doubleheader.

ORIOLES 1 BLUE JAYS 0 (13) Jonathan Schoop doubled in Manny Machado for the game's only run in the 13th inning, and Baltimore outlasted visiting Toronto.

RANGERS 10, ANGELS 9 Carlos Gomez scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning on a wild pitch and host Texas moved up in the AL wild-card race, holding off Los Angeles in a game that lasted more than 4 ½ hours.

ROYALS 7, TWINS 6 Mike Moustakas homered for the first time since mid-August, Brandon Moss also went deep and visiting Kansas City held off Minnesota.

RAYS 3, WHITE SOX 1 Logan Morrison hit his 34th home run and drove in three runs, Blake Snell pitched into the seventh inning to win his third consecutive decision and Tampa Bay beat host Chicago.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 2, BRAVES 0 John Lackey pitched seven crisp innings, Javier Baez's daring baserunning paid off again and Chicago beat visiting Atlanta for its fifth consecutive victory.

REDS 7, PIRATES 3 Adam Duvall drove in two runs to lead Cincinnati to a victory over host Pittsburgh.

PHILLIES 2, MARLINS 1 Visiting Philadelphia was shut out for seven innings by major league newcomer Dillon Peters but rallied for two runs in the ninth and a victory over Miami.

BREWERS 1, NATIONALS 0 Jimmy Nelson scattered 3 singles and struck out 11 over 7 innings and host Milwaukee beat Washington.

DIAMONDBACKS 9, ROCKIES 5 Taijuan Walker struck out a career-high 10, Daniel Descalso homered and visiting Arizona started a key weekend series with a victory over Colorado.

Sports on 09/02/2017