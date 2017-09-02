Football: Blackhawks eye top spot after two wins in one week

BOONEVILLE -- Is Pea Ridge the No. 1 team in Class 4A?

The Blackhawks can certainly make the case following a 29-19 victory over Booneville at Bearcat Stadium on Friday. Pea Ridge did it the hard way by scoring 29 consecutive points after Booneville grabbed a 19-0 lead after one quarter.

Drew Winn had three touchdown runs for the Blackhawks, who beat Hamburg in the Hooten's Kickoff Classic in Conway on Monday. Pea Ridge could take over top billing after defending state champion Warren lost its season-opener to Little Rock Christian.

"The polls are a compliment to our kids and it gives a lot of exposure to our community," Pea Ridge coach Stephen Neal said. "But the football program, no, we're not going to pay much attention to that. We're going to focus on ourselves."

NIFTY 50

Booneville is a proud football town with plenty of tradition and Friday marked the 50th year games have been played at Bearcat Stadium.

In recognition, the Booneville Democrat and editor Glenn Parrish published a series of articles counting down the Top 50 home games, topped by a second-round playoff victory over Junction City in 1986.

Booneville won 6-0 in a defensive struggled against Junction City, a small-school power located on the Louisiana border in southeast Arkansas. It was a signature victory for the Bearcats, who went on to win the first of their three state championships in 1986. The Bearcats also won state titles in 2000 and 2013.

GASSING UP

Pea Ridge can identify with the Florida A&M team that endured a long bus ride to Little Rock for its game with the Razorbacks at War Memorial Stadium on Thursday.

Pea Ridge played two road games in five days, starting with a nearly 300-mile round trip on Monday to face Hamburg in the Hooten's Kickoff Classic at Estes Stadium in Conway. The Blackhawks got back on the bus again Friday for a 250-mile round trip to face Booneville at Bearcat Stadium.

The good news?

The Blackhawks won both games and get a week off before playing at home against Farmington.

RALLY DOG?

Dogs can apparently change games, too.

A "Rally Cat" became the rage for St. Louis Cardinals fans after Yadier Molina hit a grand slam home run after a cat ran onto the field at Busch Stadium.

Pea Ridge was down 19-0 to Booneville Friday when a dog ran onto the field from the Pea Ridge sideline and exited on the Booneville side. Pea Ride scored two touchdowns in the second quarter then added to more in the second half.

The tan and white dog named Snickers apparently lives near the stadium and was placed in his pen by a neighbor of the owner at halftime. A toad was spotted near the Pea Ridge sideline, but he jumped away and did not factor in the outcome of the game.

PLAY OF THE GAME Drew Winn picked up a fumble in the backfield on fourth down and ran for a touchdown to give the Blackhawks the lead.

PLAYER OF THE GAME Drew Winn scored on three touchdown runs after Booneville jumped to a 19-0 lead in the first quarter.

ONSIDE KICKS Pea Ridge fumbled twice on its first touchdown drive by recovered each time. ... The referees threw blue flags instead of the traditional yellow flags in recognition of prostate cancer. ... Ethan Dobbs set up Booneville's first two scores with an interception and a long punt return to the Pea Ridge 5-yard line. ... Pea Ridge gets a week off before facing Farmington at home.

Sports on 09/02/2017