Hansen welcomes unfriendly territory

Justice Hansen has observed plenty of packed and hostile stadiums, but tonight will be the first time he plays in front of one.

The starting quarterback for Arkansas State University began his collegiate career at Oklahoma, where he redshirted the 2014 season and watched the Sooners go 8-5 in front of sellout crowds at the 86,112-seat Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

He spent the 2015 season at Butler (Kan.) Community College and, after transferring to ASU, was pegged to be the Red Wolves starting quarterback during a 2016 nonconference schedule that included a trip to Auburn's 87,451-seat Jordan-Hare Stadium.

But quarterback Chad Voytik joined ASU as a graduate transfer from Pittsburgh, eventually sidelining Hansen to start the season. Hansen watched as the Red Wolves lost 51-14 to the Tigers.

Two weeks and another loss later, Hansen was named the starter -- a position he held throughout the rest of the season as the Red Wolves went 8-2 with a 31-13 victory over Central Florida in the Cure Bowl under his direction.

This year, Hansen has spent the offseason knowing the starting job is his.

"I'm really just anxious," said Hansen, a redshirt junior who threw for 2,719 yards, 19 touchdowns and 8 interceptions last season. "Especially coming out of fall camp, you feel like you've been practicing forever. We've got a great opportunity this Saturday, so we're looking forward to it."

Hansen said Wednesday that he thought "nothing" of the environment awaiting his team at Nebraska, which has sold out its 90,000-seat Memorial Stadium for 354 consecutive games. At Sun Belt media day in July, Hansen said he expects "to win every game this year" -- his reply to ASU's emphasis on winning the Power 5 matchups that can place the Red Wolves in a New Year's Six bowl.

He spoke with certainty about an offense that possesses uncertainty: no offensive lineman returns with significant collegiate starting experience. Sophomore Troy Elliott, who started two games last season, has the only experience at ASU.

Throughout the offseason, the ASU offensive coaching staff said the only certain starter on the line was redshirt freshman Jacob Still. Offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner said Monday that Hansen's "calm nature is something we can lean on with the offensive line."

"[The line has] a lot of focus," Hansen said. "They don't have a ton of experience, but they've been handling this like veterans: getting in and watching extra film and knowing their assignments."

If the line holds up, Faulkner said there are enough offensive weapons that the "sky's the limit" on its potential.

The top three rushers return, including junior Warren Wand (879 yards, 7 touchdowns) and redshirt senior Johnston White (472 yards, 5 touchdowns), although redshirt senior Armond Weh-Weh is still nursing the ACL injury he suffered against Auburn last season.

Preseason All-Sun Belt selections Blake Mack, a senior tight end, and Dijon Paschal, a senior wide receiver, are joined by 6-5, 212-pound University of Arkansas, Fayetteville transfer Kendrick Edwards, who ASU Coach Blake Anderson said in July has "got the potential to be as good as anybody in the country."

Edwards is listed on the depth chart behind 6-6, 202-pound Justin McInnis, who Hansen said has a "huge catch radius" and will "be a really good player."

The length aids an offensive scheme that has more emphasis on deep shots this season.

"We want to push the ball downfield," Faulkner said. "We want to hit some big plays that go for touchdowns. That's going to be our M.O. all year. We're going to need that."

Whether the offensive tweak stirs ASU out of the four-game losing streak to Power 5 opponents, Anderson said, is up to eliminating the negative plays that harrowed the Red Wolves against Auburn last season.

ASU had six negative plays, three sacks and four plays that went for no gain during the first half against Auburn, which helped the Tigers jump to a 38-7 halftime lead.

"You just have to have good communication and know your assignment," Hansen said. "It's not even just this week. Every game you want to eliminate your negative plays. It just comes from executing. But it also comes from me also. Knowing where my [emergency routes] are if I'm getting blitzed."

Hansen has had enough time to study from the sideline. Tonight, he will have the opportunity to alter ASU's course.

"Just believe in the game plan," he said. "And if we do that on Saturday, then we'll have a chance."

