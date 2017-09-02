Hogs shoulder burden of losing Pulley for year

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas Razorbacks cornerback Ryan Pulley is out for the season after suffering a shoulder injury in Thursday's 49-7 victory over Florida A&M in Little Rock.

Pulley, a junior who was selected third-team preseason All-SEC by league coaches, announced the season-ending injury on social media.

Pulley went out holding his right arm and pointing to the pectoral/front shoulder of athletic trainer Matt Summers after making a tackle on receiver Brandon Norwood late in the first half. Coach Bret Bielema described the injury late Thursday as a strained pectoral muscle that would be re-examined in Fayetteville.

It is the second season in a row the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville lost a veteran defensive back in the season opener due to a similar injury. Kevin Richardson suffered a torn pectoral muscle in the Hogs' 21-20 victory over Louisiana Tech last year, calling it the most painful event he's been through.

"I'm going to stay prayed up through this process and bounce back better than ever and stronger than ever," Pulley wrote on a Facebook post that he addressed to family, friends and fans. "Thanks to everybody that had me in their prayers and still do."

Starting cornerback Henre Toliver, who had an 18-yard fumble return for a touchdown against Florida A&M, talked about losing Pulley late Thursday.

"We lost a brother in the secondary and as a defense we've got to pick it up for Ryan," Toliver said. "Losing a brother like that is devastating. He's a playmaker on this defense, so we've got to pick it up."

Pulley emerged early last year as a sophomore, shutting out highly regarded 6-4 TCU receiver Taj Williams and posting four tackles and three pass breakups during the Razorbacks' 41-38 double-overtime victory in Fort Worth. Now the Razorbacks must find a replacement for Pulley as they prepare to face the Horned Frogs again Sept. 9.

Asked late Thursday what Arkansas' options would be at cornerback if Pulley is out for an extended period of time, Coach Bret Bielema mentioned there would be a few, starting with Richardson, who opened the Florida A&M game at nickel back.

"You have the Swiss Army knife of our defense, K-Rich, who can also play corner and do some good things," Bielema said. "We'll just step back and take a look at it and see Ryan's situation and come up with our best personnel."

True freshmen Kamren Curl and Chevin Calloway, and redshirt sophomore Britto Tutt got solid reps against the Rattlers after Pulley's injury.

Pulley had one tackle against Florida A&M on Thursday. Last season he led the team with 13 pass breakups, notched 47 tackles to rank fifth and and had 2 interceptions, including a 25-yard return for a touchdown in a 42-3 rout of Texas State.

