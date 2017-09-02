Man released from jail accused in wife's death

A Cleburne County man released from jail Wednesday after he was arrested during a domestic dispute is now charged with killing his wife after the discovery of her body Thursday.

Terry Dale Marshall Jr., 31, was charged with first-degree murder Friday in the slaying of his wife, Brittany Marshall, 31, said Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens.

Batesville police officers found Brittany Marshall's body Thursday morning in the bed of a truck at Marshall Diesel Service on County Yard Road near the White River Juvenile Detention Center. Authorities did not reveal how the woman was killed.

Stephens said investigators went to Brittany Marshall's home in Drasco in eastern Cleburne County and found evidence that the slaying occurred in the house.

Cleburne County investigators identified the victim's body and later arrested Terry Marshall Jr., Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown said in a news release Friday.

Batesville police initially arrested Terry Marshall Jr. on Aug. 18 after officers were called to the home of his father, Terry Marshall Sr., Stephens said.

According to the police report, Terry Marshall Sr. said he was concerned about his son after the two had argued that day. He said his son told him he thought his dog was a "robot" and would cut it with a knife. He also said his family members "weren't real" and threatened them.

Brittany Marshall told police that day that she was afraid of her husband, Stephens said.

Police arrested Terry Marshall Jr., and authorities charged him with three counts of third-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

He was released from the Independence County jail on Wednesday, Stephens said.

Stephens said Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Holly Meyer, whose five-county judicial circuit includes Cleburne and Independence counties, filed the first-degree murder charges against Marshall on Friday afternoon. Marshall is being held in the Independence County jail.

Stephens said Cleburne County is the lead investigating agency in the homicide, but Independence County will assist because the victim's body was found in that county.

Brown did not return telephone messages left Friday afternoon at the Cleburne County sheriff's office.

