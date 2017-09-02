Police say man stripped during Rogers school break-in

BENTONVILLE -- Surveillance video captured a Rogers man roaming a middle school in his underwear, police said.

Juan Hernandez, 19, was arrested Tuesday on charges of commercial burglary, a felony, and criminal mischief. Adam Self, a resource officer at Elmwood Middle School, reviewed video of a break-in that occurred last weekend after school Principal Molly Davis reported that items had been moved in the counselor's office, according to court documents.

Self reported seeing on the video a man walking through a hallway at 9:09 p.m. Aug. 26.

At 9:36 p.m. on the video the man appeared to use a key to unlock the counselor's office and step inside out of camera range. The man left the office once at 12:17 a.m. wearing only gray underwear and mismatched dark-colored socks.

The video also shows a fully clothed man leaving the counselor's office at 2:04 a.m. Aug. 27. He used a key to enter a few classrooms before he left the building, according to court documents.

Police were able to identify the man on the video as Hernandez after sending his photograph to different schools.

Police got a list of the key fobs that were used that night, and one teacher reported her fob was missing from her desk.

Hernandez told police that he went to the school's south entrance to use the school's Wi-Fi, but he did not remember going inside.

Officers showed Hernandez a still photograph from the video, and Hernandez said the person resembled him, the affidavit states.

Police questioned Hernandez about the key fob. Hernandez said he did not know what a key fob is and told officers he had found "a gray plastic thing" when he was using the Wi-Fi, according to court documents.

