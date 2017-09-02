Roadside sleeper faces DWI charge

A Little Rock man was charged with driving while intoxicated Thursday after he reportedly drove a wrecked vehicle from the scene of an accident and later fell asleep on the side of the road, police said.

Christopher Ellis, 35, was taken into custody around 12:50 p.m. near Evergreen Drive and Hughes Street, according to a police report.

Police said Ellis was involved in an accident, and he then drove away from the scene until his vehicle broke down. Ellis then started to walk toward his home in the 8800 block of Old Spanish Trail, but he fell asleep on the side of the roadway, police said.

In addition to the DWI count, Ellis was charged with refusing to submit to a test, careless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

Ellis was booked into the Pulaski County jail, but he was no longer listed as an inmate there Friday.

A court date is set for Tuesday.

Assault filing says gun pulled in fight

A man was arrested Thursday on accusations that he pulled a gun at a Little Rock truck stop, authorities said.

Jerry Michael Oneal, 52, of Lockesburg was arrested at the Love's Travel Stop at 11700 Interstate 30 around 7:45 p.m., according to a police report.

Oneal had been involved in a fight with another person before he pulled a handgun, police said. He was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault, a felony.

Oneal was booked into Pulaski County jail without bail.

Metro on 09/02/2017